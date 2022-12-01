UFC on ESPN 42: Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote Preview, Betting Odds and Prediction - December 3

Angela Hill's budding status as a gatekeeper in the UFC women's strawweight division will be put to the test once more on Saturday night against Emily Ducote. This will be 'Gordinha's second UFC contest. Her octagon debut was a unanimous decision victory over Jessica Penne in July 2022.

Hill, meanwhile, is 2-3 in her last five appearances in the octagon and is coming off of a decision win over Lupita Godinez in August. Her opponent is considered a hot prospect thanks to her time at Invicta FC prior to joining the UFC. Success in Invicta FC is something these two share in common; they both held the strawweight title during their respective runs there.

UFC on ESPN: Hill vs. Ducote Fight Details

Date & Time: Saturday, December 3, 8:45p.m. EST (approx)

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote Betting Odds

Fighter Moneyline Win by TKO/KO Win by Submission Win by Decision Draw Angela Hill +100 +1000 +3300 +130 +5000 Emily Ducote -128 +950 +900 -140 +5000

Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote Tale of the Tape

Angela Hill will have a one-inch advantage in both height and reach for Saturday's fight. 'Overkill' is also the more experienced of the two but she has lost almost as many fights as she has won at this point. A win over a potential rising star like Ducote could help her get back on track, but even if she does win, it's unlikely she will rise through the ranks given her rough record over the past couple of years.

Ducote, meanwhile, has the advantage in martial arts prowess, boasting black belts in both Brazilian jiu-jitsu and taekwondo. Furthermore, she's also adept at Muay Thai, making her dangerous no matter where the fight goes.

Fighter Age Height Weight Reach Record Angela Hill 37 5'3" 115lbs 64" 14-12-0 Emily Ducote 28 5'2" 115lbs 63" 12-6-0

Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote Prediction

Long gone are the days of Hill's durability being an issue. Her improved cardio has shone through in recent years, as has her wrestling defense. Regardless, the improvements Hill's gradually made since returning to the UFC in 2017 haven't been enough to avoid a slew of losses.

Ducote, meanwhile, is on a four-fight winning streak and is a better-rounded fighter with a higher level of training at a younger age. She showed a good deal of striking dominance in her final two Invicta FC fighters before moving over to the UFC. In her debut fight, she showed a similarly strong level of cardio to Angela Hill and successfully outclassed her opponent over three rounds. 'Gordinha' will likely use her superior striking and grappling to secure a similar win over the durable 'Overkill' on Saturday night.

Prediction: Ducote via unanimous decision

