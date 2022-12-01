UFC on ESPN 42: Michael Johnson vs. Marc Diakiese Preview, Betting Odds and Prediction - December 3

Michael Johnson, one of the most unpredictable and hit-and-miss fighters in UFC lightweight history, will look to bounce back from his July loss to Jamie Mullarkey on Saturday night. Standing in his way is Marc Diakiese, who's endured a similarly mixed track record in the UFC but is coming off back-to-back wins heading into this one.

Johnson is just 1-5 in his last six fights despite boasting crisp striking and holding wins over the likes of Dustin Poirier and Edson Barboza. Another loss on Saturday night could spell trouble for Johnson, whose win-loss record is becoming alarmingly close to 50-50.

UFC on ESPN: Johnson vs. Diakiese Fight Details

Date & Time: Saturday, December 3, 8:15p.m. EST (approx)

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Michael Johnson vs. Marc Diakiese Betting Odds

Fighter Moneyline Win by TKO/KO Win by Submission Win by Decision Draw Michael Johnson +255 +800 +2800 +450 +5000 Marc Diakiese -305 +250 +1200 -115 +5000

Michael Johnson vs. Marc Diakiese Tale of the Tape

'The Menace' and 'Bonecrusher' are the same height and have the same reach, meaning neither fighter will have any notable physical advantage. Johnson, a southpaw, is renowned for his astonishing hand speed and unpredictable striking. Despite his impressive boxing, Johnson's performances have left a lot to be desired in recent years.

Diakiese, meanwhile, has had a mixed bag of results in the UFC. The majority of his wins in the promotion have come via decision; he hasn't finished an opponent in the octagon since March 2017. However, his recent wins have displayed both his endurance and improved fight IQ ahead of Saturday's clash.

Fighter Age Height Weight Reach Record Michael Johnson 36 5'10" 155lbs 73" 21-18-0 Marc Diakiese 29 5'10" 155lbs 73" 16-5-0

Michael Johnson vs. Marc Diakiese Prediction

In 2013, Michael Johnson unveiled a new style of striking that played up his lightning-quick hand speed. The style tweaks led to him being considered a potential future title contender at lightweight. Needless to say, this never quite panned out, with Johnson eating a scary number of losses in the years since. Despite his obvious skills, his KO win over Alan Patrick this year is the only time he's really looked on-point in four years.

Marc Diakiese, meanwhile, has shown notable improvement in his grappling and defense since his submission loss to Rafael Alves last year. Diakiese's durability, budding jiu-jitsu capabilities and on-point striking have made him an efficient, well-rounded fighter. Unless Johnson pulls off another surprise, deadly combo like he did against Patrick, chances are he's in for a long night against 'Bonecrusher'.

Prediction: Diakiese via unanimous decision

