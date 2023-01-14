UFC Fight Night 217: Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson Prediction and Betting Odds - January 14

Dan Ige and Damon Jackson will face off in a featherweight bout that will serve as the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 217.

Ige, the 13th-ranked featherweight, has a professional mixed martial arts record of 15-6. Jackson, who is currently unranked, has a record of 22-4-1 (1).

Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson Match Details

Fixture: Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson

Date and Time: Saturday, January 14th, 7:00 pm EST

Venue: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada

Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson Betting Odds

Name Over/Under Money Line Dan Ige Over 2.5(-175) -125 Damon Jackson Under 2.5(+140) +105

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson Key Stats

Dan Ige enters UFC Fight Night 217 with a record of fifteen wins and six losses. The 13th-ranked featherweight has four wins via knockout, five wins via submission, and six wins via decision.

Ige has never been knocked out or submitted as all six of his losses have come via decision. He is 7-5 since making his UFC debut after receiving a contract in Dana White's Contender Series 3. Ige has lost four of his past five bouts, including his past three.

Damon Jackson has twenty-two wins, four losses, one draw, and one no-contest in his mixed martial arts career. The unranked featherweight has four knockout victories, fifteen submission victories, and three decision victories.

Jackson has never lost via decision, however, he has three losses via knockout and one loss via submission. He is currently on a four-fight win streak and is 5-1 since rejoining the UFC in 2020. He was 0-1 (1) in his first stint with the promotion which lasted from 2014 to 2016.

Dan Ige stands at 5'6 with a 71" reach. Damon Jackson has a three-inch height advantage, as he stands at 5'9, however, he also has a 71" reach. Ige and Jackson both weighed in at 145.5 pounds.

Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson Betting Prediction

While Dan Ige is a bigger name, the ranked fighter, and the betting favorite, Damon Jackson has had far more success inside the octagon as of late. Jackson enters UFC Fight Night 217 having won his past four bouts, while Ige has lost his past three.

Look for Jackson to continue his winning streak as he enters the featherweight rankings. Don't expect him to finish the fight, however, as Ige has never been finished.

Pick: Damon Jackson (+105) and Over 2.5 Rounds (-175)

