UFC Fight Night 217: Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nick Fiore Preview, Betting Odds and Prediction - January 14

After a successful showing on Dana White's Contender Series, Mateusz Rebecki makes his UFC debut. Back in August 2020, Rebecki secured a UFC contract with a first-round, rear-naked choke submission win over Rodrigo Lidio.

Nick Fiore will also be making his UFC debut here. After a respectable, undefeated run in promotions such as Combat Zone MMA, Fiore will look to continue his winning ways on a bigger platform. Rebecki has considerably more experience but, given Fiore's general dominance at the regional level, this unpredictable fight could go either way.

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nick Fiore Fight Details

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 05:40p.m. EST (approx)

Venue: UFC Apex, Enterprise, Nevada

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nick Fiore Betting Odds

Fighter Moneyline Win by TKO/KO Win by Submission Win by Decision Draw Mateusz Rebecki -740 +100 +200 +380 +5000 Nick Fiore +540 +1600 +1200 +1400 +5000

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nick Fiore Tale of the Tape

Fiore will enjoy sizable height and reach advantages over Rebecki in the octagon. Rebecki typically employs a southpaw stance which could prove bothersome for the more orthdox Fiore. That being said, Rebecki will have to be especially careful when moving forward that he doesn't leave his chin exposed given he'll likely be more open to Fiore's lead hook.

When it comes to grappling, Rebecki has the edge. He's submitted multiple opponents with everything from choke holds to heel hooks. Fiore, meanwhile, is no stranger to submission grappling himself, having won three fights via submission thanks to his mastery of choke holds.

Fighter Age Height Weight Reach Record Mateusz Rebecki 30 5'7" 155lbs 66" 16-1-0 Nick Fiore 25 5'10" 155lbs 72" 6-0-0

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nick Fiore Prediction

Rebecki is the favorite by a wide margin for this contest. His impressive showing on DWCS impressed many, including Dana White himself. He's also a more seasoned fighter, with a lengthier track record of impressive showings.

However, the young Fiore will enjoy a notable size advantage on the night. He's also undefeated and, much like Rebecki, has frequently looked dominant in victory, submitting his foes with gusto. Essentially, Fiore has the tools to keep this fight relatively even should Rebecki look to take it to the ground.

Furthermore, Fiore has consistently finished his foes in the first round. Those he doesn't grapple suffer the power of his hands. In his most recent fight, Fiore vanquished Steven Sengal with punches in less than 90 seconds. Rebecki could well be in more trouble than many are expecting him to be come bell time. That being said, he's also got serious knockout power in his hands.

If this stays on the feet due to neither fighter wanting to risk having their back taken on the ground, a firefight is likely. Considering the quality of Fiore's prior opponents, Rebecki will likely get the job done in that scenario.

Prediction: Rebecki via knockout

