Just a month after his loss to Jared Cannonier, Sean Strickland is back in action. The show's main event was initially expected to see Kelvin Gastelum face Nassourdine Imavov. However, due to a recent mouth injury, Gastelum was forced to pull out.

Now, 'Tarzan' will attempt to break a two-fight losing skid when he faces the No.12-ranked Imavov. For Strickland, this is a notable step down in ranking for his competition. The No.7-ranked loudmouth is at risk of losing his spot in the middleweight top 10 should he be defeated here.

Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov Fight Details

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 10:00p.m. EST (approx)

Venue: UFC Apex, Enterprise, Nevada

Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov Betting Odds

Fighter Moneyline Win by TKO/KO Win by Submission Win by Decision Draw Sean Strickland -105 +300 +1400 +250 +5000 Nassourdine Imavov -115 +250 +650 +350 +5000

Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov Tale of the Tape

Despite frequently talking a big game, Sean Strickland often plays it safe in the octagon, and may look to drag this one to the scorecards. On the rare occasions he's attempted to head hunt and go in for the kill, he's left his chin dangerously unprotected. This was especially evident in his first-round KO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 273.

Imavov, meanwhile, is a crisp striker with sharp, fast hands and a versatile array of knee and elbow shots at his disposal. If this fight remains on the feet, he'll enjoy a clear, technical advantage over the often defensively challenged Strickland. The longer this fight goes, though, the likelier it is to complement 'Tarzan's top notch cardio.

Due to the short notice, Strickland will not be expected to conduct a weight cut, so this fight will likely be taking place at light heavyweight. Given he's not been training to trim down to make 185lbs, Strickland may have a slight size and health advantage here.

Fighter Age Height Weight Reach Record Sean Strickland 31 6'1" 205lbs 76" 25-5-0 Nassourdine Imavov 27 6'3" 205lbs 75" 12-3-0

Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov Prediction

While he's shown flashes of technical brilliance and timing, Sean Strickland is simply too unpredictable for his own good. Against an elite-level striker with a questionable ground game like Imavov, the logical strategy would be to keep his distance on the feet and try and take the fight to the ground.

However, as shown in his dangerously reckless showing against a killer striker like Alex Pereira, Strickland's ego seemingly compels him to try matching such fighters on the feet. Against Cannonier, Strickland showed his top-notch endurance. If he can find a middle ground between taking the fight into deep waters whilst also securing an adequate level of significant offense, a decision win would be his.

Considering Imavov's speed, timing, and respectable fight IQ though, it's more likely he'll introduce Strickland to his striking power. 'The Russian Sniper's looked better than ever during his current three-fight winning streak. Extending it to four this weekend should be doable, even with the late-stage change-up in opponents.

Prediction: Imavov via TKO/KO

