USC vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 19 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The USC Trojans (13-5) will take on the (#11) Arizona Wildcats (15-3) in Tucson on Thursday.

USC beat Colorado and Utah last week, pushing their conference record to 5-2. They also welcome back top prospect Vince Iwuchukwu to the mix, a top recruit who has missed most of the season after suffering a cardiac arrest over the summer.

Last Saturday, Arizona lost its second game in its last three tries and now sits sixth in the conference standings. They were embarrassed by Oregon last Saturday 87-68 but will look to get back on track on their home court against the Trojans.

USC vs. Arizona Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line USC Trojans +8.5 o151 +290 Arizona Wildcats -8.5 u151 -325

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook

USC Trojans vs. Arizona Wildcats Match Details

Fixture: USC Trojans at Arizona Wildcats

Date and Time: Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 9:00 PM ET

Venue: McKale Center

ShotQuality Tale of the Tape

Below, we will highlight essential ShotQuality data for this matchup, including Adjusted Offensive and Defensive SQ, strengths, weaknesses, and frequency. SQppp is a player's average ShotQuality points per possession.

Thus, SQppp = Total SQpoints/Total No. of Possessions.

The USC Trojans own a 1.09 AdjOFF SQ this season, suitable for 61st in the country. Arizona has the 49th-best AdjDEF SQ at 0.95. USC does poorly to average in all key stats, but in shot selection, where they are in the 80th percentile. They are also 6th in rim & three SQ PPP. Conversely, the Wildcats are in the 9th percentile in defensive shot selection and 129th in defensive rim & three SQ PPP.

The Trojans own high-frequency numbers in cut, isolation, midrange, off-screen, P&R ball screen, post-up, and transition shot types. They are in the top 140 of all those shot types, highlighted by the 42nd-best SQ PPP in the post-up. Conversely, the Wildcats are in the top 100 in defending all those categories except with off-screen and isolation shots, where they rank 194th and 166th, respectively.

The Wildcats have a 1.15 AdjOFF SQ, the 17th-best mark in the country. USC has posted a 0.98 AdjDEF SQ this season, clocking in at 107th in the country. The Wildcats are in the top 70 in key categories except for the open three rate metric, placing 329th. The Trojans are 24th in the defensive open three rate metric but 249th in spacing, a strength of UofA.

UofA is in the country's top half in frequency regarding the following shot types: catch & shoot three-pointers, cut, off-the-dribble three-pointers, P&R ball screen, and transition. On the other hand, USC is in the top 75 in defending all those shot types except catch & shoot three-pointers, where they own a 1.03 SQ PPP (259th in the country).

USC vs. Ariozna Prediction

From an SQ standpoint, the Wildcats are one of the best teams in the country. They are 19th in AdjOFF SQ and 61st in AdjDEF SQ while being one of the best teams in shot selection.

However, they have failed to cover in four straight, as inconsistent play, especially in the second half, has sunk the Wildcats. UofA is a different animal at home, especially coming off a loss, so grab the Cats to jump out early in the first half of an early season statement game.

Prediction: Arizona -4.5 1H (-110)

