Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 28 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Utah Jazz take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Wednesday (December 28) in the NBA Regular Season. The betting odds and predictions are given below:

The Jazz have been in mediocre form, winning five of their last 10. They come into this on the back of a 122-126 loss against the Spurs against all odds. It was supposed to be a cakewalk on paper for the Jazz, but the game didn’t turn out that way. Even after valiant efforts by their stars Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson, who combined for 57 points, the Jazz fell way off the mark.

Markkanen has been at the forefront of the success of the Jazz this season. Pretty much a guaranteed All-Star, Markkanen has led the scoring for the Jazz this season with 23 points per game. He has been particularly magnificent this month, averaging upwards of 26 points per game in December, including 30 a night over the last three.

The Warriors are on very rocky terrain. Their squad’s health is in shambles, while results have come at a premium. They have improved on their form recently, winning both of their last two games and improving to a 17-18 record, even with the continued absence of Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins due to injury.

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz @ Golden State Warriors

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 28, 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson Knee Unlikely to Play Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry Shoulder Out Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins Illness Out

The Warriors are in an injury crisis. Stalwarts Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson are all set to miss out due to injuries.

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Utah Jazz -4 (-110) Over 232.5 (-110) -175 Golden State Warriors +4 (-110) Under 232.5 (-110) +145

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors Starting 5s

Utah Jazz: PG Mike Conley SG Jordan Clarkson SF Lauri Markkanen PF Jarred Vanderbilt C Kelly Olynyk GTD

Golden State Warriors: PG Jordan Poole SG Moses Moody SF Donte DiVincenzo PF Draymond Green C Kevon Looney

Jazz vs. Warriors Betting Prediction

The Warriors have been nearly flawless at the Chase Center this season, winning 14 of their 16 home games thus far. But that run of form might be coming to an end tonight. They will be without all of their supposed “Big Three” and will look towards the young shoulders of Jordan Poole to take them home. The Jazz are a superbly organized side and will take a lot more than Poole’s brilliance to beat. The Utah side should be able to win this one.

Jazz: -4 (-110)

