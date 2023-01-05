Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets Prediction, Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, and Spreads- January 5 | 2023 NBA Regular Season

The Utah Jazz head out on the road to take on the Houston Rockets. The Utah Jazz were the talk of the NBA season early on. They came storming out of the gate to the surprise of many.

Unfortunately, for the Jazz faithful, they have come crashing back down to earth. Utah find themselves on a five-game losing streak and need a victory now.

The Houston Rockets remain one of the worst teams in the NBA, but are in the midst of a long rebuild, and finding some building blocks is key. Who will be victorious on Thursday Night -- the desperate Utah Jazz or the team playing like they have nothing to lose, the Houston Rockets?

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets

Date and Time: Thursday, January 5, 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets Injury Report

Utah Jazz PG Collin Sexton is dealing with a hamstring injury. The dynamic guard will miss around a week per sources around the Jazz organization.

Houston Rockets swingman Jae'Sean Tate is dealing with an ankle injury that will cause him to miss some time. The timetable for his return is unknown at this juncture.

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets Injury Report

TEAM LINE OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Utah -6 (-110) O 232.5 (-110) -240 Houston +6 (-110) U 232.5 (-110) +200

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets Betting Odds & Spreads

PLAYER TEAM INJURY STATUS Collin Sexton Utah Hamstring Out Jae'Sean Tate Houston Ankle Out

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets Starting 5s

Jazz- PG Mike Conley, SG Jordan Clarkson, SF Jarred Vanderbilt, PF Lauri Markannen, C Kelly Olynyk

Rockets- PG Kevin Porter Jr., SG Jalen Green, SF Eric Gordon, PF Jabari Smith Jr., C Alperen Sengun

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets Betting Prediction

The Utah Jazz were playing above their heads earlier this season. Like all good things, this magical run had to end. The Jazz miss Collin Sexton in their three-guard rotation. Sexton brought an explosiveness that veteran Mike Conley no longer has.

PF Lauri Markkanen remains an important element of the Jazz offense and should be on his way to the NBA All-Star game this season. The versatile big man will be a problem for the Houston Rockets.

For the Rockets, it's all about the development of their backcourt. They have a young superstar in Jalen Green. SG Kevin Porter Jr. has become the team's best all-around player.

Although the Rockets will cause some headaches for the Jazz, Lauri Markkanen is one player on the court that can't be stopped. Take the Jazz to rebound with a win and to cover the spread.

Prediction: Utah Jazz -6 (-110) 232.5 O/U

Poll : 0 votes