Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 8| 2022-23 NBA Season

The Memphis Grizzlies play host to the Utah Jazz at the FedExForum on Sunday (January 8) in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and predictions are given below:

The Jazz are in terrible form. They have won just one of their last seven games. Following this run of woeful form, they have dropped down to a 20-22 record and 10th place in the Western Conference standings. They come into this game on the back of a 118-126 loss against the Chicago Bulls.

The Grizzlies are one of the best teams in basketball. They have now won all of their last five games and come into this game with a record of 25-13. They are currently in second place in the Western Conference standings and are looking to go level with the Nuggets who are immediately above them in the standings.

The form that Lauri Markkanen is in is very encouraging for the Jazz in the season’s overall context. He has averaged nearly 33 points, 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal per game over the last seven games, a stretch in which the Jazz have won just one game.

Ja Morant is having an MVP-caliber season right now. He has averaged more than 28 points and nearly nine assists per game over the last five games, a stretch in which the Grizzlies have won all of them.

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz @ Memphis Grizzlies

Date & Time: Sunday, January 8, 2023, 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Neither side has any notable/guaranteed injury layoffs.

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Utah Jazz +8.5 (-110) Over 236 (-110) +280 Memphis Grizzlies -8.5 (-110) Under 236 (-110) -350

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies Starting 5s

Jazz: PG Mike Conley SG Jordan Clarkson SF Lauri Markkanen PF Jarred Vanderbilt C Kelly Olynyk

Grizzlies: PG Ja Morant (GTD) SG Desmond Bane SF Dillon Brooks PF Jaren Jackson C Steven Adams (GTD)

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Betting Prediction

The Utah side look down and out of this one. The Grizzlies are in sensational form and look unbeatable at the moment. They have won 15 of their 18 home games this season. The Jazz, on the other hand, have only won eight of their 23 away games this season. They haven’t been in the best of form anyway, losing six of their last seven. The Grizzlies are a much better side on paper and should win this easily.

Grizzlies: -8.5 (-110)

