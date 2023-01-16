Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 16 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Utah Jazz (22-24) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 118-117 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Their opponents tonight, the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-22), most recently defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102.

The Jazz have cooled off badly over the past month. In late December, they endured a five-game losing skid. They've gone just 3-8 in their last 11 games. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, have bounced back from a rough six-game losing skid to go 6-1 in their last seven games.

Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Match Details

Fixture: Jazz @ Timberwolves

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 04:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Center, Minnesota, Minneapolis

Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

On the Jazz's front, power forward Kelly Olynyk is out with an ankle injury. Power forward Lauri Markkanen is questionable due to hip issues. Small forward Rudy Gay is questionable due to back issues.

On the Timberwolves' end, center Karl-Anthony Towns is out with a right calf strain. Point guard Jordan McLaughlin is out with a left calf strain. Center Rudy Gobert is questionable due to groin issues. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards is questionable due to left hip soreness. Power forward Taurean Prince is questionable due to ankle issues.

Player Team Injury Status Kelly Olynyk Jazz Ankle Out Lauri Markkanen Jazz Hip Questionable Rudy Gay Jazz Back Questionable Karl-Anthony Towns Timberwolves Calf Out Jordan McLaughlin Timberwolves Calf Out Rudy Gobert Timberwolves Groin Questionable Anthony Edwards Timberwolves Hip Questionable Taurean Prince Timberwolves Ankle Questionable

Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Jazz +2 (-110) Ov 234.5 (-110) +110 Timberwolves -2 (-110) Un 234.5 (-110) -130

Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Starting 5s

Jazz - PG: Mike Conley, SG: Jordan Clarkson, SF: Lauri Markkanen, PF: Jarred Vanderbilt, C: Walker Kessler

Timberwolves - PG: D'Angelo Russell, SG: Anthony Edwards, SF: Jaden McDaniels, PF: Kyle Anderson, C: Rudy Gobert

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Prediction

The dynamic Utah outfit have lost their groove of late. On average, they're scoring 117.4 points per game. They're shooting 47.1% from the field and 36% from the three-point range. Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson have been leading the offensive charge of late. Overall, the team's work on the offensive end of the court remains impressive, but they've come undone on defense of late.

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, have enjoyed a recent surge in performance quality in all areas of the court. On offense, the team has been led by Anthony Edwards of late, who is averaging 23.8 points per game. Much like the Jazz, the Minnesota outfit's defense is where they've struggled to stay on top this season.

Overall, the surging Timberwolves are on fire right now and, against an ailing Jazz, should be able to keep their recent winning ways chugging along tonight.

Prediction: Timberwolvers -2 (-110)

