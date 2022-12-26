Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Picks - December 26 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Utah Jazz will begin a three-game road trip tonight following their consecutive wins that led into Christmas. First up are the San Antonio Spurs, who have gotten off to a dreadful start this season and have lost four of their last five. The Spurs won last year's season series, but this is a drastically different Jazz team than last season's.

Both of these teams entered the season with low expectations, and while the Spurs have met them, the Jazz have defied what their preseason narrative was. Utah raced off to a 10-3 start and despite cooling off a bit, they find themselves in the thick of the Western Conference playoff picture.

This game is one a playoff hopeful shouldn't drop. Let's see if they can continue to prove the naysayers wrong, or if the Spurs will find their footing in what's been a season to forget.

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs

Date and Time: Monday, December 26, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: AT&T Center

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The injury report for this game is fortunately very short. The only player listed ahead of this game is Kelly Olynyk, whom the Jazz have ruled out because of an ankle sprain.

Player Team Injury Status Kelly Olynyk Utah Jazz Ankle Out

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Utah Jazz -4.5 (-105) Over 236.0 (-110) -195 San Antonio Spurs +4.5 (-115) Under 236.0 (-110) +165

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs Starting 5s

Jazz - PG: Mike Conley, SG: Jordan Clarkson, SF: Lauri Markkanen, PF: Jarred Vanderbilt, C: Walker Kessler

San Antonio Spurs - PG: Tre Jones SG: Devin Vassell SF: Keldon Johnson PF: Jeremy Sochan C: Jakob Poeltl

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs Prediction

The Spurs have the worst defense in the league in almost every way imaginable. They rank dead last in opponent field goals made, opponent field goal percentage, opponent three-point percentage, opponent assists per game, points allowed per game, and defensive rating. They rank 29th in defensive rebounding. Their offense is only slightly better.

The Jazz have found their success this season offensively. They score the fourth-most points per game, hit the fifth-most threes per game, grabbed the eighth-most offensive boards per game, and rank fourth in offensive rating. Their defense isn't great, but their offense will feast all night.

Prediction: Utah Jazz -4.5 (-105)

Poll : 0 votes