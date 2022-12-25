Utah State vs Washington State Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 25| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Utah State Aggies are off to a 10-2 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season after suffering a loss in their last outing against the SMU Mustangs (77-74) in a close game.

They now find themselves third in the Mountain West Conference and will take on the Washington State Cougars, who are 5-7 at the start of the season, 11th in the Pac-12 Conference, and were defeated by the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (62-51) in their previous outing.

The game will be held at the Stan Sheriff Center on Sunday (December 25), a neutral venue for both teams. The Aggies will look to end their losing start as well as the Cougars.

Utah State Aggies vs Washington State Cougars: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Utah State Aggies -165 -4 (-110) O 138.5 (-110) Washington State Cougars +145 +4 (-110) U 138.5 (-110)

The Aggies have started the season on a very positive note with ten wins and two losses. The two losses have come against teams like the Weber State Wildcats (75-72) and the SMU Mustangs (77-74). They now have a chance at a neutral venue to win their eleventh game of the season.

The team is one of the best in the league on the offensive front, where they are averaging a brilliant 85.3 points per game, which ranks 7th in the nation. Defensively, they are not a bad unit, conceding only 71.3 points, which ranks 246th in the nation.

The Washington State Cougars are on a disappointing start to the season with five wins and seven losses. The wins have come against the Texas State Bobcats (83-61), the Eastern Washington Eagles (82-56), the Detroit Titans (96-54), the Northern Kentucky Norse (68-47), and the George Washington Colonials (66-64). The team is averaging a poor 68.3 points per game whereas conceding 63.8 points.

Utah State Aggies vs Washington State Cougars: Match Details

Fixture: Utah State Aggies @ Washington State Cougars

Date & Time: Sunday, December 25, 06:30 p.m ET

Venue: Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii

Utah State Aggies vs Washington State Cougars: Prediction

The Aggies are 5-2 against the spread in their last five games after an against-the-spread loss. They are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games played on a Sunday. The team is also 8-2 against the spread in their last ten games played on a Sunday.

There have been no recent meetings between the two teams and looking at all the statistics, it is fair to say that Utah State has a decent advantage over the Cougars. Expect an entertaining encounter.

Final Prediction: Aggies -4 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes