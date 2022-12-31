Virginia vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 31| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Virginia Cavaliers are off to a great 9-2 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, are sixth in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and coming off a win against the Albany Great Danes (66-46). Armaan Franklin was the star player for the Cavaliers, scoring 20 points in the win. They will now take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who are on a 7-5 start to the season and, 13th in the same conference.

The Yellow Jackets faced a defeat against the Clemson Tigers (79-66) despite double-digit performances from Miles Kelly (17), Kyle Sturdivant (14), and Jalon Moore (12). They will now host this game at the McCamish Pavilion on Saturday (December 31) where both teams will look to end their losing starts.

Virginia Cavaliers vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Virginia Cavaliers -9.5 (-110) O 127.5 (-110) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets +9.5 (-110) U 127.5 (-110)

The Cavaliers have started the season on a positive note with nine wins and only two losses. The losses came against teams like the No.3 Houston Cougars (69-61) and the No.14 Miami Hurricanes (66-64). Their away record is 1-1 at the moment, which they would like to improve on tonight.

The team is below par when it comes to offense, averaging only 69.8 points per game while conceding only 58.5 points, which is why they are doing so well. Their offensive and defensive rebounding is an area where the team can try to be better.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets started with seven wins and five losses. The team is averaging a decent 72.5 points per game while conceding 68.2 points. However, their defensive rebounding is very poor, which is why they are conceding more than what they are scoring. They have a solid home record at 6-1 as they face a series of tough games.

Virginia Cavaliers vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Match Details

Fixture: Virginia Cavaliers @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 12:00 pm ET

Venue: McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, Georgia

Virginia Cavaliers vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Prediction

The Cavaliers are 0-7 against the spread in their last seven games. They are 0-6 against the spread in their last six games after an against-the-spread loss and 5-0 against the spread in their last five games after a straight win.

Virginia have a massive 9-1 advantage over Georgia Tech in their last 10 encounters. In their last game, which happened earlier this year, the Cavaliers won 63-53. Based on their current form, the Cavaliers certainly have the upper hand.

Final Prediction: Georgia Tech +9.5 (-110)

