Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - October 13, 2022 | NFL 2022 Regular Season

The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears will open up Week 6 with Thursday Night Football at Soldier Field.

While this is not a game that has many fans excited, these two teams are well-matched and could play an entertaining game.

Washington is looking for their first win since Week 1. Carson Wentz has looked solid, averaging 278 passing yards a game, but their offense has struggled to put up points.

The Bears, meanwhile, have two wins, much to the surprise of many, with Justin Fields averaging 136 passing yards a game. In their loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week, Fields eclipsed 200 passing yards for the first time this season.

Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears Match Details

Fixture: Washington Commanders @ Chicago Bears.

Date & Time: Sunday: October 13; 8:15 pm EDT.

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL.

Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears Betting Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Over/Under Washington Commanders -1.5 (-105) -115 Over 37.5 (-120) Chicago Bears +1.5 (-115) -105 Under 37.5 (-105)

Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears Key Stats

Washington has a great quarterback who is racking up yardage. However, their offense has converted in the red zone just over 50% of the time. A competitive team needs to do a lot better than that.

The Commanders have an all-around midtier defense. They control opponents' passing and running games at almost the same rate. Given how pathetic Chicago's offense has looked, they should have no problem keeping them below their point total.

The Bears, meanwhile, have one of the best pass defenses in the league, but that may partially be because they have one of the worst run defenses in the league. Teams have run all over Chicago so far this season and they have allowed an average of 170 rushing yards per game.

Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears Prediction

The Commanders are not a bad football team. They have just yet to put it all together. Facing a Chicago team that is lucky to have two wins, they should be able to pick up their second win of the season.

Wentz should carve up the Bears' defense and post a new season high in passing yards, while leading the Commanders to a victory.

Washington -1.5 (-105) & ALT Spread Washington -6.5 (+210)

