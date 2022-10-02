Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Parlay October 2 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Dallas Cowboys will be at home to face the Washington Commanders on Sunday. This NFC East battle pits two teams that have been trending in opposite directions. America's Team have won two straight since dropping their opener, while the Commanders have lost two consecutive games after winning their opener. Dallas won both head-to-head matchups last season, so they'll look to pick up right where they left off. Below, we'll guide you through the best bets to make a same game parlay for Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys.

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys Match Details

Fixture: Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Commanders First Half Team Total Under 10.5 Points (-240)

The Commanders offense only mustered 240 yards of total offense and eight points in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. All year, they've been sluggish to start games, as they're averaging just 4.7 first-half points in three games. The last two weeks, they've been held scoreless in the first half, so expect Dallas' defense to put pressure on them from the start. The Cowboys rank eighth-best in points allowed and fewest total yards given up, so they should be able to give Carson Wentz and Washington issues early on. Look for the home team to hold their opponents under 11 points after two quarters this afternoon.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Cowboys First Half ML (-145)

Since Washington has been playing catch up the last couple of weeks in their games, expect them to come out of the gates slow once again. Their first half so far have been pretty low scoring, but they haven't put up a point in the first half since Week 1. Dallas, on the other hand, has outscored their opponents 23-6 in the first half since Week 2. Back the home side to lead at halftime against their division rivals.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Terry McLaurin Receiving Yards Over 49.5 (-150)

Terry McLaurin recorded 102 yards last week, increasing his season average to 78.3 per game. He's also been targeted 17 times in his last two contests, and he'll be a key factor in Sunday's game. The Dallas-based franchise has a solid pass defense, but as the Commanders' top receiving option, look for QB Carson Wentz to look McLaurin's way many times. McLaurin's lowest receiving total this year is 58, so expect him to get at least 50 for the fourth straight game on Sunday.

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Parlay Odds: +220

