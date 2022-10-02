Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Line and Picks for NFL Week 4 Matchup

The Washington Commanders (1-2) and Dallas Cowboys (2-1) will play an NFL Week 4 matchup Sunday (October 2) at the AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 pm ET.

The Commanders are coming off a 24-8 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, while Dallas is coming off a spirited 23-16 victory against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Dak Prescott, the Cowboys' starting quarterback, will once again be unavailable (thumb).

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Washington Commanders +135 +3 (-105) Over 41.5 (-105) Dallas Cowboys -155 -3 (-115) Under 41.5 (-115)

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Match Details

Fixture: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2; 1:00 pm ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Head-to-Head

Their most recent meeting was the biggest thrashing in the rivalry's history, and the Cowboys have won nine of their last 12 meetings. In a 56-14 victory, Dak Prescott threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns, while his backup, Cooper Rush, entered the contest and added another.

There hasn't been a hammering of this magnitude between the two teams since 1993. Troy Aikman threw for 193 yards, and Emmitt Smith ran for 153 yards in the 38-3 victory.

Since 2000, the Commanders have just twice had a season with ten or more victories. Contrarily, the Cowboys have won ten or more games seven times since then and as many as 13 games twice — in 2016 and in 2017. To find a season as prosperous for Washington as that one, one needs to go back to 1991.

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Key Stats

The Cowboys have a terrific one-two punch in the backfield with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. While Elliott may not be the same player he was a few years ago, he remains one of the NFL’s most talented runners. Pollard is a big play waiting to happen, and the pair has combined to rush for 334 yards and two touchdowns through three games.

The Commanders, meanwhile, struggled last week against the Eagles, especially cornerback Kendall Fuller. Washington surrendered several huge plays but not as many as the previous week because of blown coverage. Fuller was in a good spot but didn't make any plays.

The Commanders have now given up 15 sacks after allowing nine against the Eagles through three weeks. The offensive line had some issues in last week's defeat, but quarterback Carson Wentz didn't help matters by frequently holding onto the ball for too long. That's worth watching, as the Cowboys have the most sacks in the NFL.

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Injury Updates

Commanders: OL Charles Leno Jr. (shoulder) questionable, OL Wes Schweitzer (concussion) questionable, DL James Smith-Williams (abdominal) questionable, DL Chase Young (knee) out

Cowboys: WR Michael Gallup (knee) questionable; S Jayron Kearse (knee) questionable; DL DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) questionable; OL Connor McGovern (ankle) questionable; QB Dak Prescott (hand) out; TE Dalton Schultz (knee) questionable.

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Best Picks

Dallas has won its last two games despite not having Dak Prescott due to outstanding defensive play.

They recorded five sacks against the Giants in Week 3, topped by DeMarcus Lawrence's three. They added a pick-six as well, limiting New York to only 169 passing yards. The Cowboys have given up 17.3 points and 338.3 total yards per game this season.

Pick: Under 41.5 (-115)

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Prediction

Dallas is a tough opponent for a Washington defense that's having trouble containing opposing rushing attacks. Due to the presence of two excellent running backs in the Cowboys' backfield, they should be able to dictate the tempo and field position here.

Rush has been playing effective football even if he may not be able to make all the plays Prescott does. Since Wentz was sacked nine times by Philadelphia, Washington has struggled to play against strong defenses. The Cowboys have won divisional games against the spread seven times in a row, and they have a good chance of doing so again on Sunday.

Cowboys -3 (-115)

