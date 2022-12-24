Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers: Who Will Win? Betting Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - December 24 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The San Francisco 49ers will be hosting a Christmas Eve matchup, looking to push their winning streak to eight straight and see if they can snatch the second seed in the NFC playoff picture. Standing in their way this afternoon are the Washington Commanders who are clinging to the last playoff spot in the NFC entering the weekend.

Both defenses are impressive and are expecting to get starters back into the lineup for this game. The 49ers are anticipating interior defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw to play for the first time since September. The Commanders will be getting Chase Young back, the former defensive rookie of the year that hasn't played since November 2021.

This game has major playoff implications, so let's see who can take advantage of the opportunity.

Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers Match Details

Fixture: Washington Commanders @ San Francisco 49ers

Date and Time: Saturday, December 24, 4:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Levi's Stadium

Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Washington Commanders +6.5 (-115) Over 37.5 (-105) +245 San Francisco 49ers -6.5 (-105) Under 37.5 (-115) -295

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers Key Stats

Both defenses are among the best in the league. Let's start with the Niners, who allow the fewest points per game at 15.0. Over their seven-game winning streak, they've held their opponents to 11.0 points per game and haven't allowed more than 17 in a single contest. Their defense starts with stopping the run, as they've allowed the fewest rushing yards and yards per carry in the NFL this year.

Washington's defense is also stout, allowing 19.7 points per game which ranks 9th. They've held their past four opponents to 20 or fewer points and have allowed the third-fewest yards in the league this season.

The offensive output is what separates these teams. The 49ers are 10th in scoring, averaging 24.1 points per game. During their win streak, they're scoring 27.6 points per game. Their multitude of weapons has them 7th in total yards.

The Commanders are far less dangerous, only averaging 18.9 points per game (25th). They've allowed their quarterback to be sacked 40 times, which is tied for the 7th-most. The San Fran defense is tied for 8th with 39 sacks this season.

Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Prediction

Even down to their third quarterback of the year, the 49ers' offense hasn't missed a beat. They have so many weapons that whoever is back there probably has the easiest job in the league among starting QBs.

Washington's offense is going to struggle to score against the 49ers' defense, and eventually, the 49ers offensive weapons will wear down their defense.

Prediction: San Francisco 49ers -6.5 (-105)

