Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 15 | 2022 MLB Season

The Washington Nationals will host the Atlanta Braves on Friday night. The Nationals fell to the Braves 5-4 on Thursday to bring their overall record to 30-61 this year. Looking at the Braves, they are now 54-37 this season following their win. Atlanta has been pretty good on the road this year, sporting a 23-17 mark. Washington has been awful at home, though, as they're just 14-34 at Nationals Park.

Patrick Corbin, who is 4-11 with a 5.70 ERA, will be taking the hill Friday for Washington. After a terrible first couple of months, Corbin has been better lately, evidenced by a 2.57 ERA in his last three starts. The bad news for Corbin is that the Braves are 22-9 against lefties this year. Atlanta also ranks fifth in the majors in runs per game, so look for the bats to produce on Friday.

Ian Anderson gets the ball Friday for the Braves. He has a 7-5 record to go with a 4.98 ERA this year. He's been very inconsistent this season, but over his last two appearances, he's allowed only three earned runs in 10 innings.

The Nationals lineup is 27th in runs per game, and they've failed to score over four runs in each of their past 10 contests. Expect Anderson to buckle down and pitch well against a weak Washington offense.

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Washington Nationals

Date & Time: Friday, July 15, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Atlanta Braves -164 -1.5 (-106) o9.5 (+100) Washington Nationals +138 +1.5 (-110) u9.5 (-122)

The Nationals are 0-8 in Corbin's last eight starts against Atlanta. Also, when looking at the total, the under has hit in the previous eight out of nine times following a Braves victory.

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

Austin Riley has been great recently, and he excels against lefties. Corbin also doesn't strike out a lot of hitters, so look for Riley to keep swinging it well on Friday.

Pick: Austin Riley Over 1.5 Total Bases (+110)

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Prediction

All of the trends point to Atlanta blowing out the Nationals on Friday. Although the Nationals hung tight with the Braves on Thursday, Atlanta has been one of the best teams in the league when facing lefty starters. Look for the visitors to win and cover in the second game of this series.

Prediction: Atlanta Braves -1.5 (-106) & Under 9.5 (-122)

