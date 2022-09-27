Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 27 | 2022 MLB Season

The Washington Nationals will take on the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday (September 27) in MLB action at the Nationals Park.

The matchup looks like a mismatch on paper, as Washington has the worst record in the MLB, while the Braves have been one of the best teams this season.

The Nationals have had a shocking season. They are rooted at the bottom of the National League East standings and have a record of 53-100. They are the only team this season to have lost 100 games.

The Nationals are coming off an 8-0 humiliation against their upcoming opponents. Their recent form, though, has been decent, winning four of their last ten fixtures. However, they have been poor this term and will look to end the season on a high at least.

The Braves, meanwhile, have been sublime this season. They sit in second place in the National League East and have an overall record of 96-58. They're in a very closely fought battle for the division title against the New York Mets.

The two teams have guaranteed themselves wildcard berths at the minimum and are going at it hammer and tongs to clinch the division. The upcoming run of fixtures favors the Braves. That's because they face the Nationals twice in the next two days before facing off against the Mets in a three-game series that could decide the outcome of the NL East.

Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves Match Details.

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Washington Nationals

Date and Time: Tuesday, September 27; 7:05 PM ET

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

TEAMS F5 MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Washington Nationals +145 +1.5 Under 8.5 Atlanta Braves -190 -1.5 Over 8.5

Nationals vs Braves Final Prediction

The Nationals are in a very shoddy spot. They already got blown out in the last game, and the Braves do not seem likely to be stopped. Atlanta has a lot riding on upcoming games and will want to play lights-out to leapfrog the Mets to top spot.

Atlanta Braves: -1.5

