Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 20, 2022 | 2022 MLB Regular Season

The Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their three-game MLB set today (September 20) at Truist Park.

There Braves are locked in, as they are making a push for the division title. They are sitting just a game out of the New York Mets; winning made up no ground for Atlanta last night, as the Mets beat Milwaukee.

Pitching in this one is Patrick Corbin for Washington and Charlie Morton for Atlanta.

Corbin continues to be inconsistent, with bettors never knowing if they will see a one-run or five-run performance out of the left-hander. His last start was against Baltimore, where he pitched six innings, allowing just one run.

However, his stats against Atlanta this season have been less impressive; in three starts against the Braves, he has allowed a combined 15 earned runs. Nevertheless, he's exactly who the Braves want to see as they try to take over New York in the NL East.

On the other side is Charlie Morton, who has had some struggles of his own this season. In his last ten starts, he has allowed 4+ runs in five of them, but in that stretch, he has also had three shutouts.

Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 20, 7:20 pm EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Nationals +1.5 (+132) +280 Over 8.5 (-102) Braves -1.5 (-160) -350 Under 8.5 (-120)

Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves Best Bets

Bettors can expect two things when Corbin faces the Braves: runs and strikeouts. While he averages five earned runs against Atlanta, he also gets his Ks. Even when he only pitched two innings, he still sat down three.

Patrick Corbin Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-136)

This is Charlie Morton's 14th year in the league.

One of these pitchers is going to get rung up early. The runs will come in bundles for one if not both teams. The game over is a solid play, but the first half over is even better.

Over 4.5 Runs (-134)

Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves Prediction

With 15 games left to play in the regular season, and a one game deficit in the National League East, bettors can expect Atlanta to win and cover at least ten of those games. I will ride with the Braves the rest of the season, expecting a serious payout.

Atlanta -1.5 (-160)

