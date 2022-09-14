Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 14| 2022 MLB Season

The two-game series between the Washington Nationals and the Baltimore Orioles is coming to an end. Game 1 was won by the Orioles in a very close encounter, which they took 4-3. Game 2 begins on Wednesday and the Nationals are ready to host Baltimore.

The Nationals sit last in the National League East division. They have the worst (49-93) record in the entire league. Both home (22-48) and away (27-45) records are very underwhelming. Nothing has gone right for the Nationals in a season they would like to erase from memory. They are the 2019 World Series Champions and to see them in such a position is disheartening for the fans. They hope to see them bounce back next season.

Baltimore fought hard the entire season but to no avail. They are fourth in the American League East division. The Orioles have not done entirely badly, but it is just not enough. Their poor away form (33-37) has placed them out of contention for the playoffs. Below them are the Boston Red Sox, a team that hasn't quite lived up to expectations. The New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and the Tampa Bay Rays are the respective top three teams in the division.

Both the Nationals and the Orioles are 4-6 over their last 10 games. However, Baltimore have a lot more wins this season compared to the home team. Even though Game 1 was close, people expected the result to go the way it did. Washington are playing for pride at this point and they are looking to prove to themselves as much as everyone else that they can win some games.

Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles match details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ Washington Nationals

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 14, 07:05 EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, D.C., Washington

Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles betting odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Washington Nationals +125 +1.5 (-140) U 8.5 (-115) Baltimore Orioles -145 -1.5 (+120) O 8.5 (-105)

Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles pick

Tyler Wells is up for duty in Game 2 against the Nationals. The 28-year-old has been in the thick of things for the Orioles and his recent performances have been great. He looks in good form and is likely to cause problems for the Nationals. He has the ability and against a weaker side, Tyler could be a big deal. He is a definite pick.

Tyler Wells: Season Statistics

GP IP H ER SO ERA 21 96.2 84 42 69 3.91

Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles prediction

Even though the Orioles are fourth in their division, they have what it takes to beat a side like the Nationals. Game 1 was tough, but expect Baltimore to win Game 2 as well.

Pick/Prediciton: Orioles -145

