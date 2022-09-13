Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles: Odds, Picks, and Prediction - September 13 | 2022 MLB Season

The Washington Nationals will take on the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. The Nationals are in last place in the National League East with 49 wins at a winning percentage of 0.348. They have a negative home record of 22-47 and are 4-6 in their last 10 matchups.

Washington Nationals @Nationals



22 HRs

86 runs

76 RBI

117 OPS+

110 wRC+



All aboard the Lane Train.



//

// Lane Thomas in 171 games as a Washington National:22 HRs86 runs76 RBI117 OPS+110 wRC+All aboard the Lane Train.// apple.co/3rel7Ck // spoti.fi/3Egz3kB Lane Thomas in 171 games as a Washington National:22 HRs86 runs76 RBI117 OPS+110 wRC+All aboard the Lane Train.🍎 // apple.co/3rel7Ck🔊 // spoti.fi/3Egz3kB https://t.co/NwnBrkSmtL

"Lane Thomas in 171 games as a Washington National: 22 HRs 86 runs 76 RBI 117 OPS+ 110 wRC+" - Nationals

The Orioles are in fourth place in the American League East with 73 wiins at a winning percentage of 0.521. They have a negative away record of 32-37 and are 4-6 in their last 10 matchups.

We will #neverforget " - Orioles

The Nationals have suffered this season due to inconsistency. It can be seen in the players as well. They are dependent on Lane Thomas for scoring. He has an OPS of 0.733, 49 RBIs, 15 home runs at an average of 0.255 this season. Pitching has been a major problem for the Nationals with every pitcher having an ERA of over 4.00 and WHIP over 1.00.

The Orioles have done well this season but it could have been much better had they played with consistency. The scoring is on the shoulders of Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander. Santander has an OPS of 0.792, 79 RBIs, 27 home runs at an average of 0.254 this season. Pitching has been a problem for the Orioles this season.

Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles match details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @Washington Nationals

Date & Time: September 13, 2022, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER BALTIMORE ORIOLES -150 -1.5(+105) o8.5(-110) WASHINGTON NATIONALS +135 -1.5(-125) u8.5(-110)

Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles best picks

Cory Abbott will start for the Nationals. He has an ERA of 4.22, 29 Ks with a WHIP of 1.19 this season. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 3.38 and 5 Ks.

Dean Kremer will be on the mound for the Orioles. He has an ERA of 3.23 with 72 Ks this season. In the last seven days. he has an ERA of 3.38 and 3 Ks. He comes into the match with a positive 6-5 record.

Kremer, due to his consistency, is the pick of the game.

Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles prediction

Both teams have struggled this season. The Nationals have played offensively well in the last few games, but their pitching has been subpar. The Orioles have an advantage due to better scorers and in-form pitchers. They will count on Kremer to have a positive impact on the game.

Prediction: The Orioles will win this game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt