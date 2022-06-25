"Unbelievable" - Dean Kremer heaps praise on Baltimore Orioles outfielders after stellar defensive performance leads to 7th shutout of the season

The Baltimore Orioles have high hopes for talented Israeli-American starting pitcher Dean Kremer. Backed up by some outstanding defense, the pitcher recorded a win on Thursday, beating the Chicago White Sox 4-0. This is the Orioles' second shutout in a row and third in their last six games. They have seven shutouts this season.

Starting pitching has been a problem for this Orioles organization. Of all their pitchers to start over five games, only Tyler Wells has a win-loss record of over .500. That is just barely, as he is currently 5-4 after 14 starts. It's easy to see why the fanbase is excited about the 26-year-old right-hander Dean Kremer.

Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer is now 3-0 in his last 3 starts.

Dean Kremer of the Baltimore Orioles pitches against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Kremer is 3-0 in his last three starts, allowing only one earned run in 16.2 innings. He now holds a 2-1 record after four starts. His 1.71 ERA leads the all Orioles starting pitchers. He has allowed only one home run and walked five batters in 21 innings this season.

With every start, Dean Kremer is looking more confident and is developing a close rapport with another top prospect, catcher Adley Rutschman. “He’s a type of talent that can change the dynamic of a clubhouse when he gets hot, which he will pretty soon,” said Kremer, when asked about Rutschman's ability.

While Kremer recorded a rare win for the Orioles last night, it is important to note that he had a lot of help on the defensive side. It should not be overlooked that Kremer gave up seven hits in his 5.2 innings and the White Sox as a team left 11 men on base. Without the help of outfielders Cedric Mullins, Austin Hayes, and Anothony Santander, the game could have turned ugly for Kremer.

Austin Hays, Jorge Mateo, and Cedric Mullins celebrate after defeating the Chicago White Sox 4-0.

Austin Hays snatched Jake Burger's line drive in the eighth inning to prevent what would have been a sure triple. He also displayed his impressive arm by throwing out Gavin Sheets at the plate in the fourth inning. Mullins showed his speed and ability to cover ground with two impressive defensive plays in center field. Santander contributed as well, robbing Andrew Vaughn's rocket to left field.

"Unbelievable," said Kremer, referring to his outfielders. "We played incredible defense tonight," added manager Brandon Hyde. "They're playing Gold Glove defense. They won us the game tonight defensively."

Even though the Orioles are currently in last place, 20.5 games behind the New York Yankees, there is excitement about some of their young talent.

Santander and Mullins are both 27 years old. Hays is only 26 and is already a contender for the All-Star Game. First baseman Ryan Mountcastle is 25, and catcher Adley Rutschman is only 24. Add the efficient Dean Kremer to that list, and the future is looking bright.

