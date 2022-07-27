Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Line, Picks, (Y)RFI, and Predictions July 27, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Washington Nationals are playing for a sweep today against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Coming as a shock to bettors everywhere, the Nationals have taken the first two games in a three-game set against the Dodgers. Washington has outscored LA 12-4.

Washington Nationals @Nationals HEY SQUIDWARD



WE GOT A SERIES WIN



AND A WINNING STREAK



"WE GOT A SERIES WIN AND A WINNING STREAK" - Nationals

Pitching today are Patrick Corbin for Washington and Andrew Heaney for LA.

Corbin is having another dismal year in D.C. He enters play today with a record of 4-13 and an ERA of 6.02 to go along with it. Corbin has been one of the worst parts of a terrible season in Washington.

Heaney has made three starts and has been untouchable for the Dodgers. He spent some time with the Angels and Yankees last year, but injuries presumably inflated his stats. Pitching healthy, he's allowed just one run in 15 innings this season.

Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Washintgon Nationals @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 27, 3:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Nationals +1.5 (+125) +240 Over 9 (-106) Yes (-125) Dodgers -1.5 (-150) -295 Under 9 (-114) No (+100)

Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Picks

Juan Soto has been an absolute force all season and has carried the Nationals through any success they've seen this season. When he steps to the plate, fans will likely see something miraculous. Wanting to show off in La La Land, Soto will try to top his game one performance. A home run is likely (+340), but an RBI is practically guaranteed.

Juan Soto to Record an RBI (+170)

Anderw Heaney enters play today with a 0.59 ERA.

Given the volatility of both these pitchers, a run in the first feels guaranteed. Vegas seems to think Heaney will continue his dominance given the first-inning run odds. Bettors looking for a little extra juice can bet on the Dodgers to score in the first inning (+550). However, the advisable pick is a run in the first.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (-125)

Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Predictions

With Corbin on the mound, the chances of a sweep are extremely unlikely. Heaney's untouchability has to come to an end at some point. While the Nationals may put up some runs on him, the Dodgers should be able to score more against Corbin. LA is a great bet, but the over is even better.

Over 9 Runs (-106)

