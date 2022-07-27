“If Dodgers get Soto just end the season already” “I’ve already accepted that Soto will be a Dodger” - MLB fans react to reports of Los Angeles Dodgers being among favorites to land star OF Juan Soto

The MLB trade deadline is approaching, and the biggest name on the market is Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto.

Negotiations between Soto and the Nationals have stalled, and the team is considering trading him.

One MLB team that is potentially interested is the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have the best record in the National League. If the Dodgers can acquire Soto, they would be the favorites to win it all in 2022, at least on paper.

Many fans have taken to Twitter to react to the possibility of Soto joining the Dodgers.

Some fans are saying that if Soto is traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, then you might as well crown them the champions.

One San Francisco Giants fan has already accepted that Soto will be a Dodger. This is a bit of an overreaction as there has not been a reported deal between the Nationals and Dodgers yet.

One Giants fan does not see this as a surprise, given that the Dodgers have a deeper farm system and higher payroll.

Juan @JuanNumberIsOne @NBCSGiants it's not like this is surprising, they have deeper farm systems, not to mention more talented major league rosters @NBCSGiants it's not like this is surprising, they have deeper farm systems, not to mention more talented major league rosters

Overall, whichever team lands Soto at this year's deadline will immediately have one of the best players in all of baseball.

MLB Trade Deadline: 4 teams that could realistically acquire Juan Soto

Juan Soto during an MLB Washington Nationals v Arizona Diamondbacks

#4 San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres are among the teams reportedly interested in trading for Juan Soto. The team has the pieces to get a deal done.

The Padres have the #13 farm system in baseball, according to Bleacher Report.

#3 New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have the payroll and prospects to trade for Juan Soto. They have the #9 farm system in baseball and are among the top prospects in all of baseball.

An outfield with Aaron Judge and Soto would be a scary sight for the rest of the league.

#2 Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the top teams to potentially acquire Juan Soto. The team has the #3 farm system, according to Bleacher Report.

As mentioned earlier, acquiring Soto would make the Dodgers heavy favorites to win it all in 2022.

#1 St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are the most likely team to acquire Juan Soto. The Cardinals have the #2 farm system in baseball, according to Bleacher Report.

A trade package involving Dylan Carlson, Jordan Walker and a few other prospects in the system may entice the Washington Nationals enough to strike a deal.

