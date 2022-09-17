Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins: Odds, Picks, and Prediction - September 17| 2022 MLB Season

The Washington Nationals will take on the Miami Marlins on Saturday. The Nationals are in last place in the National League East, with 50 wins at a winning percentage of 0.347 They have a negative home record of 23-49 and are 3-7 in their last 10 matchups.

The Marlins are currently in fourth place in the National League East, with 59 wins at a wining percentage of 0.407. They have a negative away record of 30-43 and are 4-6 in their last 10 matchups.

The Nationals have suffered this season due to inconsistency. Both scoring and pitching have been poor. Lane Thomas is the only bright spot with some consistency. He has an OPS of 0.725, 49 RBIs, 15 home runs at an average of 0.252 this season. Pitching has been poor for the Nationals.

The Marlins have struggled this season. They are not scoring enough, and pitching is a problem too. Garrett Cooper has contributed to the team in scoring. He has an OPS of 0.741, 8 home runs, and 48 RBIs with an average of 0.259 this season. Sandy Alcantara is doing great in pitching. He has an ERA of 2.43, 181 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.02 this season.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins match details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @Washington Nationals

Date & Time: September 17, 2022, 4:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER MIAMI MARLINS -125 -1.5(+135) o8(-110) WASHINGTON NATIONALS +118 +1.5(-150) u8(-110)

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins best picks

Eric Fedde will start for the Nationals. He has an ERA of 5.24, 83 Ks with a WHIP of 1.55 this season. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 9.82 and 1 Ks.

Trevor Rogers will be on the mound for the Marlins. He has an ERA of 5.35 with 105 Ks this season. In the last seven days, he has had an ERA of 2.50 and 9 Ks.

Rogers played better in September. The result will depend on his performance in the game. He will be the pick of the game due to current form.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins prediction

Both teams have struggled this season. The game is going to be interesting; the Marlins will look to exploit it and score more. They are coming up with a close loss and would like to change course. The Nationals are wary of the Marlins attack and are at a disadvantage due to their pitchers' form.

Prediction :- The Marlins will win this game.

