Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 12 | 2022 MLB Season

The Washington Nationals will take on the San Diego Padres Friday night. Juan Soto returns to D.C. just a couple of weeks after he was traded to San Diego in a blockbuster deal.

The Nationals lost by a score of 4-2 on Wednesday, bringing their record to an abysmal 37-76 this year. Meanwhile the Padres now find themselves at 63-51 this season after their 13-7 home win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. Washington has been terrible at Nationals Park, and their roster is significantly worse after the trade deadline.

"Can't spell Wednesday without a W! #TimeToShine" - Padres

Washington will go with Cory Abbott for Friday's game. He's made just two starts this season, and he'll have his work cut out for him on Friday. He's mainly pitched in Triple-A this year, and he'll be facing a stacked Padres lineup. San Diego has scored 20 runs in their previous two games, and they'll look to keep mashing in the series opener in D.C.

"We're off to Washington" - Padres

Mike Clevinger, who is 3-4 with a 3.43 ERA as a starter, will take the hill Friday for San Diego. Last time out, he was lit up as he threw 4 2/3 frames, giving up seven hits and five earned runs in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Nationals offense he'll be up against ranks fifth-lowest in runs per game, and he should be able to cruise through this lineup. Expect a bounceback outing from Clevinger on Friday.

Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Washington Nationals

Date & Time: Friday, August 12, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Diego Padres -250 -1.5 (-160) Over 9.0 (+100) Washington Nationals +210 +1.5 (+135) Under 9.0 (-120)

Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres Best Picks

Jake Cronenworth will square off with righty Cory Abbott on Friday. Cronenworth is slugging .652 when up against right-handers who throw a lot of breaking pitches like Abbott has done since 2021. Also, versus righties, he has a .469 SLG on the year and should have plenty of RBI opportunities from the six-hole.

Pick: Jake Cronenworth To Record an RBI (+160)

Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres Betting Prediction

The Padres' offense looks like it's finally clicked, and it's scary for opposing pitchers. As favorites, they've also taken seven of their last nine, and they're 8-4 in Clevinger starts this year. Look for the visitors to stay hot at the plate on Friday night against an inexperienced starter.

Prediction: Padres Team Total Over 6 Runs (+120)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt