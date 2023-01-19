Washington vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 19 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Washington Huskies (11-8) will travel to Boulder on Thursday to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (11-8).

The Huskies needed overtime to beat the lowly Cal Golden Bears 81-78 last Saturday. They previously beat Stanford 86-69, snapping a five-game losing streak where they got stomped by UCLA, USC, Auburn, and the Arizona schools. Colorado lost games to USC and UCLA on their last road trip, but they swept the Oregon schools before that.

Washington vs. Colorado Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Washington Huskies +9.5 o141.5 +340 Colorado Buffaloes -9.5 u141.5 -450

Washington Huskies vs. Colorado Buffaloes Match Details

Fixture: Washington Huskies at Colorado Buffaloes

Date and Time: Thursday, January 19. 2023, at 9:00 PM ET

Venue: CU Events Center

ShotQuality Tale of the Tape

Below, we will highlight essential ShotQuality data for this matchup, including Adjusted Offensive and Defensive SQ, strengths, weaknesses, and frequency. SQppp is a player's average ShotQuality points per possession.

Thus, SQppp = Total SQpoints/Total No. of Possessions.

The Washington Huskies own a 1.07 AdjOFF SQ this season, good for 79th in the nation. Colorado has the 23rd-best AdjDEF SQ at 0.93. UW does well to average in all key stats but shot-making, where they are in the 27th percentile. They are also 338th in the open three rate metric. Conversely, the Buffaloes are in the 57th percentile in defensive shot-making and 20th in the defensive open three rate category.

The UW Huskies own high-frequency numbers in cut, finishing in the rim, isolation, post-up, and transition shot types. They are in the top 10 in attempts off of cuts and near the rim but 248th in isolation. Conversely, the Buffaloes are in the top 30 in all defending shot attempts off of cut, near the rim, and in isolation sets.

The Buffaloes have a 1.07 AdjOFF SQ, the 82nd-best mark in the country. UW has posted a 1.00 AdjDEF SQ this season, clocking in at 141st in the country. The Buffaloes are in the top 90 in shot selection and in the rim & three rate metric. The Huskies are 47th in the defensive rim & three rate metric and 135th in defensive shot selection.

Colorado is in the country's top half in frequency regarding the following shot types: cut, finishing at the rim, off-screen, P&R ball screen, and transition. In addition, they have been excellent in shots coming off the P&R ball screen. Meanwhile, UW is 22nd in defense against the P&R but 243rd in defensive SQ PPP for attempts near the rim and 311th in defensive off-screen.

Washington vs. Colorado Prediction

The Huskies have taken some good shots this season, but are yet to fall. As a result, they are in the 88th percentile in shot selection and the 53rd percentile in spacing, but only in the 27th percentile in shot-making. Colorado has struggled in defensive shot-making, so UW may finally have a chance to hit some shots in this late-night Pac-12 tilt.

Defensively, UW is solid in shot-making, a weakness for the Buffaloes. So grab UW to hang with Colorado in a game where they are getting nearly double-digit points.

Prediction: Washington +9.5 (-110)

