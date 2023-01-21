Washington vs. Utah Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 21 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Washington Huskies (12-8) will head to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Utes (13-7) on Saturday. Washington picked up their third straight conference win on Thursday with a 75-72 road victory against Colorado.

Former Kentucky Wildcat Keion Brooks had 25 points on 75% shooting in the win. Utah snapped a three-game slide with a dominant 77-63 win over Washington State. All-Pac-12 center Branden Carlson dropped a team-high 28 points, his seventh game exceeding the 20-point threshold this season.

Washington vs. Utah

Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Washington Huskies +8 o139.5 +295 Utah Utes -8 u139.5 -360

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Washington vs. Utah Match Details

Fixture: Washington Huskies at Utah Utes

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21 at 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center

ShotQuality Tale of the Tape

Below, we will highlight essential ShotQuality data for this matchup, including Adjusted Offensive and Defensive SQ, strengths, weaknesses, and frequency. SQppp is a player's average ShotQuality points per possession.

Thus, SQppp = Total SQpoints/Total No. of Possessions.

The Washington Huskies own a 1.07 AdjOFF SQ this season, which is good for 75th in the nation. Utah has the 120th-best AdjDEF SQ at 0.99. UW does poorly in all key stats but shot selection, where they are in the 88th percentile. They are also 40th in rim & three SQ PPP. Conversely, the Utes are in the 8th percentile in defensive shot selection and 35th in defensive rim & three SQ PPP.

The Huskies own high-frequency numbers in cut, finishing at the rim, isolation, post-up, and transition shot types. They are in the top 10 in attempts near the rim and off of cuts. Conversely, the Utes own a 1.12 SQ PPP in defending attempts near the rim (41st in the nation) but hold a 1.10 SQ PPP in the defensive cut (145th in the country).

The Utes have a 1.06 AdjOFF SQ, the 87th-best mark in the country. UW has posted a 1.00 AdjDEF SQ this season, clocking in at 143rd in the country. The Utes are in the 74th percentile in shot selection, and 63rd in the nation in rim & three SQ PPP.

Utah is in the country's top half in frequency regarding the following shot types: catch & shoot three-pointers, half-court, finishing at the rim, cut, midrange, off-screen, P&R ball screen, and post-up. UW does well defending in the half-court but can be exposed in the post and with shots off of screens.

Washington vs. Utah Prediction

UW has been an aggressive team this season when playing the underdog role. They have covered the last three games in which they have scored seven or more points, as they will get on Saturday.

Starting guard Jamal Bey may even return after missing last Tuesday's win with an illness. Utah has made tremendous strides under second-year coach Craig Smith, but the spread favors the Huskies.

Prediction: Washington +8 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes