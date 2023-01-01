Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 1 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks play host to the Washington Wizards at the Fiserv Forum in NBA Regular Season action.

The Wizards come into this game on the back of four-successive wins as they improved to a 16-21 record in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings. They come into this game on the back of a 119-100 win over the Orlando Magic, thanks to a Kristaps Porzingis 30-piece. It was his sixth 30+ point outing this season. They have now won five of their last six games after 10 consecutive defeats.

Majority of their play is based around their big-men Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma. They currently rank in 5th place for defensive rebounds per game with 34.5 and 4th for blocks per game with nearly six.

The Bucks are 23-12, sitting in 3rd place, just one win behind the Nets in second place. They come into this game on the back of a much-needed 123-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves after going on a run of four successive defeats. Giannis has been imperious recently, scoring 40+ in four of the last six games and seven times over the whole month. He is averaging nearly 38 points, 15 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game over the last six.

Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards @ Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: Sunday, January 1, 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Milwaukee Bucks Khris Middleton Knee Out Milwaukee Bucks Jrue Holiday Illness Out

Milwaukee come into this game without two of their senior-most starters as Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, who are absent with injuries. Holiday is out with an illness while Middleton misses out with a knee problem.

Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Washington Wizards +6.5 (-110) Over 226 (-110) +220 Milwaukee Bucks -6.5 (-110) Under 226 (-110) -275

Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Starting 5s

Wizards: PG Monte Morris SG Bradley Beal (GTD) SF Kyle Kuzma PF Kristaps Porzingis C Daniel Gafford

Bucks: PG Jevon Carter SG Grayson Allen SF Pat Connaughton PF Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez

Wizards vs. Bucks Betting Prediction

The Bucks are much stronger on paper as compared to the Wizards. Washington are on a good run but are still structurally weak. The on-an-off injury to Bradley Beal has put a lot of pressure on Kuzma and Porzingis.

Their big-man oriented system is unlikely to work against Giannis and co who are so brilliant defensively. The form that the “Greek-Freak” is in, the Wizards are in for a long night.

Bucks: -6.5 (-110)

