Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 6 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Washington Wizards (17-22) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 123-113 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Their opponents tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-22), most recently fell 126-115 against the Orlando Magic.

Both of these teams enjoyed major upset wins prior to their most recent losses. The Wizards managed to get the better of the Bucks with a wide margin of 118 to 95. The Thunder, meanwhile, thrashed the Boston Celtics 150-117.

Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Match Details

Fixture: Wizards @ Thunder

Date & Time: Friday, January 6, 08:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

On the Wizards' front, shooting guard Bradley Beal is out with low-grade left hamstring strain. Power forward/center Taj Gibson is questionable due to groin issues.

On the Thunder's end, power forward Chet Holmgren is out following a second foot operation last month. Power/small forward Ousmane Dieng is out with a wrist injury. Power forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is out with an ankle injury. Power/small forward Aleksej Pokusevski is out with a fracture in his left leg. Power forward/center Jaylin Williams is out with an ankle injury.

Player Team Injury Status Bradley Beal Wizards Hamstring Out Taj Gibson Wizards Groin Questionable Chet Holmgren Thunder Foot Out Ousmane Dieng Thunder Wrist Out Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Thunder Ankle Out Aleksej Pokusevski Thunder Leg Out Jaylin Williams Thunder Ankle Out

Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Wizards +1 (-110) Ov 232 (-110) -105 Thunder -1 (-110) Un 232 (-110) -115

Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Starting 5s

Wizards - PG: Monte Morris, SG: Corey Kispert, SF: Kyle Kuzma, PF: Kristaps Porzingis, C: Daniel Gafford

Thunder - PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, SG: Josh Giddey, SF: Luguentz Dort, PF: Jalen Williams, C: Mike Muscala

Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Prediction

Tonight's game will mark the second time these two teams have met this season. Back in mid-November, the Thunder picked up a razor-thin 121-120 victory over the Washington outfit.

Something both of these teams have had in common of late is difficulty on the defensive end of the court. The Wizards failed to make it two-for-two against the Bucks recently due to their inability to get enough stops. The Thunder, meanwhile, simply couldn't apply enough pressure to ward off the Magic's offense either.

The good news for the Thunder is that Shai Gilegous-Alexander has shown great dominance on the offensive end of the court. He's been averaging 30.9 points per game this season and will likely be a nightmare for the Wizards tonight. They've also got the home-court advantage.

Even with the injury bug having hit them of late, the Thunder can get the job done tonight, especially with Bradley Beal out of the picture on the Wizards' end.

Prediction: Thunder -1 (-110)

