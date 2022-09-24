Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs FIU Panthers NCAAF Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - September 24 | 2022 NCAAF Season

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will meet the FIU Panthers in an NCAAF clash on Saturday (September 24). Both Kentucky (2-1) and FIU (1-1) are from Conference USA, which makes this clash even more interesting.

The Hilltoppers started their campaign against Austin Peay Governors, winning 38-27, courtesy of a 17-7 run in the final quarter. Game 2 was fairly easy for Kentucky, as they won 49-17 at the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

However, they lost their third game 33-30 on the road against the Indiana Hoosiers in overtime. Austin Reed has been magnificent in all three games for the Hilltoppers, and there are a lot of expectations from him.

FIU, meanwhile, beat the Bryant Bulldogs 38-37 in overtime in their first game. However, they lost lost Game 2 against the Texas State Bobcats. Grayson James put in a great performance in both games and is expected to perform well here too. The matchup between the two teams from the same conference is always exciting.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs FIU Panthers: Match Details

Fixture: FIU Panthers @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Date & Time: Saturday, September 24; 03:30 pm EDT

Venue: Houchens Industries- L.T. Smith Stadium, Bowling Green, Kentucky

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs FIU Panthers: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Western Kentucky Hilltoppers -12500 -31 (-115) U 65.5 (-110) FIU +2500 +31 (-105) O 65.5 (-110)

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs FIU Panthers: Pick

In the previous three games, Kentucky got a slow start in the first quarter. They did not score a lot but picked up pace in the second half. Even if they are favorites here, they could start slow but will do well not to concede a lot going into the second half.

Austin Reed has been magnificent for the Hilltoppers. In three games, the quarterback has managed 876 yards with nine TDs. His contribution here would be extremely valuable for the team.

Pick: Hilltoppers 1st Quarter Total U 14.5 (-130)

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs FIU Panthers: Prediction

This should be an easy victory for the Hilltoppers, as they're a far better team than the Panthers.

Prediction: Hilltoppers 1st Half Total U 35 (+100)

