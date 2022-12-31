Western Kentucky vs MTSU, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - December 31 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will play the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in a college basketball game on Saturday.

Western Kentucky have played well this season but come into this game with a losing streak and are under pressure to break that at the end of this game. They will also look to exploit the opportunity to get their first win in the conference and move above the table.

Middle Tennessee have also played well this season but comes into the matchup with an 82-67 loss and will look to get back to the winning ways. The game is going to be important for them, given the stakes involved in the match and a win here will put them in a great position.

Western Kentucky vs MTSU Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL W.Kentucky +195 +5.5(-105) o139.5(-110) MTSU -230 -5.5(-115) u139.5(-110)

Western Kentucky vs MTSU Match Details

Fixture: Western Kentucky vs MTSU

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 4:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Murphy Center, Murfreesboro, TN

Western Kentucky vs MTSU Key Stats

The Hilltoppers have done well on offense to score over 75 points per game on average this season. The offense has multiple contributors steering it with Dayvion McKnight leading the charge with over 16.5 points per game. He has been involved in setting up opportunities with 4.4 assists to his name and has a great free throw percentage of 81.7 percent to be the key to success for the team.

The team's offense and defense look overall settled as they have assisted over 15.5 times per game and have 6.3 steals per game. The turnovers have been fewer than 11.5 per game, though they will look to improve them further to make the team stronger.

Blue Raiders have played well too with over 71 points per game this season. Players like Deandre Dishman and Eli Lawrence have been involved in the major part of the offenses. Dishman is leading the attack with over 12.5 points and 5.5 assists per game this season.

The team has done well defensively with over 8.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game this season. But the high rate of turnovers has negatively affected the team and they need to address this to increase their offensive attributes in the upcoming challenges.

Western Kentucky vs MTSU Betting Prediction

The game is in favor of the Blue Raiders due to their team strength and are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight-up loss. They have a great home record, putting them in a comfortable situation.

While Hilltoppers have been poor away from home and have not played well against teams with a high winning percentage, they are coming with a losing record which puts them at a disadvantage in this matchup.

As the result is likely to be decided on the basis of better team gameplay, the overall past record of the Blue Raiders makes them the favorite to cover the spread and score well in this game.

Prediction : Take, MTSU, -5.5(-115) & o139.5(-110)

