Western Kentucky vs UAB Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 11 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are off to a 9-6 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, ninth in the Conference USA, and are coming off a win against the UTSA Roadrunners (74-64) in their last outing.

Dayvion McKnight, Emmanuel Akot, and Luke Frampton contributed to the win with 15,16, and 14 points respectively. They will now take on the UAB Blazers, who are on a 12-4 start to the season, third in the same conference, but on a two-game losing streak.

Their loss came against the FIU Panthers (90-87) in their previous outing. Despite performances from every player from the starting five, they still fell short of the win. The Blazers will now host this game at the Bartow Arena where they will look to end their losing run.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs UAB Blazers: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Western Kentucky Hilltoppers +425 +10.5 (-110) O 151 (-110) UAB Blazers -550 -10.5 (-110) U 151 (-110)

The Hilltoppers started the season with nine wins and six losses. They find themselves in a difficult situation in the conference, unable to pull out a string of wins. Their away record is tied at 3-3 for the moment, which they will try to improve tonight. The team is surely above the average mark in offense, scoring 74.1 points per game, which ranks 148th in the nation while conceding 67.4 points per game, which ranks 133rd in the nation.

The UAB Blazers are in a much better position compared to the Hilltoppers with twelve wins and four losses. They have a perfect 10-0 home record at the moment, which they will look to make 11-0 tonight. The team is the third-best in the nation when it comes to offense, averaging 86.6 points per game while conceding 71.7 points per game, which ranks 252nd.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs UAB Blazers: Match Details

Fixture: Western Kentucky @ UAB Blazers

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 11, 09:00 p.m ET

Venue: Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs UAB Blazers: Prediction

The Blazers are 0-3-2 against the spread in their last five games. They are 0-4-1 against the spread in their last five games against a team that has a winning record.

The two teams are tied 5-5 against each other in their last ten meetings. However, the current situation has given the UAB the upper hand over the away team. UAB's offense could prove to be too strong for the Hilltoppers tonight.

Final Prediction: Western Kentucky +10 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes