Who Will Win - Bengals vs. Bills: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - Divisional Round NFL Playoffs

The Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) will head to Orchard Park on Sunday to take on the Buffalo Bills (13-3) in the AFC divisional round. Cincinnati nearly needed overtime to beat the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the playoffs last week. However, Ravens QB Tyler Huntley's endzone heave on 4th & 20 fell incomplete in the endzone as time expired. Buffalo avoided a scare in the first round, topping the Miami Dolphins 34-31 last week. Miami gave them a run for their money despite being on third-string QB Skylar Thompson, but the Bills held on thanks to a 17-0 run to start the game. The two teams' scheduled clash in Week 17 got suspended after Demar Hamlin of Buffalo suffered cardiac arrest following a routine tackle in the first quarter.

Bengals vs. Bills Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Cincinnati Bengals +5.5 (-110) +200 Over 49 (-110) Buffalo Bills -5.5 (-110) -250 Under 49 (-110)

Odds courtesy of BetMGM

Bengals vs. Bills Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Bengals @ Buffalo Bills

Date & Time: Sunday, January 22, 2023; 3:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Bengals vs. Bills Key Stats

The Cincinnati Bengals are in the top 10 in yards gained and points scored this season. Superstar QB Joe Burrow has thrown for 4,475 yards and 35 scores this season, both top 10 marks in the NFL, while maintaining a QB rating of over 100 for the second consecutive season. Pro Bowl WR Ja'Marr Chase and fringe top-15 WR Tee Higgins went for over 1,000 yards receiving, while Tyler Boyd went for 762 yards and five touchdowns. The run game has been a different story, with the Bengals averaging 3.8 yards per attempt, the third worst-mark in the NFL. Lead back Joe Mixon is under four yards per rush and will run behind the offensive line, potentially down three starters.

The defense is 6th in points allowed and 16th in yards allowed. The secondary is mediocre outside safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III, but the front seven has held opposing rushers to just 4.2 yards per attempt. Linebacker Logan Wilson accounted for 123 tackles, while DE Trey Hendrickson made the Pro Bowl thanks to his eight sacks on the year.

Buffalo is second in the league in yards gained and points scored. Star QB Josh Allen has thrown for 4,283 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions this season, all top 10 ranks amongst quarterbacks. All-World WR Stefon Diggs produced another stellar campaign, going for 1,429 yards and 11 scores while also eclipsing 100 yards in the Wild Card game. Fellow WR Gabe Davis saw nine targets, his fourth straight week getting at least six looks. The Bills used a trio of Devin Singletary, James Cook, and Josh Allen to place second in the NFL in yards per attempt. All three rushers average at least 4.6 yards per rush.

The Bills are 2nd in points allowed and 6th in yards allowed. Opposing passers have thrown 21 touchdowns against 17 interceptions, while rushers average 4.3 yards per attempt (14th in the country). Linebacker Matt Milano made the All-Pro team, while safety Jordan Poyer heads to his first Pro Bowl since making the All-Pro team last season.

Bengals vs. Bills Prediction

The Bills were deemed the team of destiny after Demar Hamlin's life was nearly lost playing the game that most fans have taken for granted over the years. However, Buffalo was almost bounced in the first round of the playoffs, needing a first down run on 3rd & 7 in the waning minutes of the game to put the Dolphins on ice. Many are already looking forward to a Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game, given the state of the Bengals' offensive line. Still, just last season, Joe Burrow took "Cincy" to the Super Bowl with an even inferior front five. The Bills will survive and advance, but they are laying too many points against an elite offense. Play the over in this one.

Over 49 (-110)

