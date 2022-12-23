Who Will Win? Bengals vs. Patriots: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - Week 16

The Cincinnati Bengals head to New England to take on the Patriots for their Week 16 match-up.

Cincinnati is trying to close out the division, and they are still hoping to earn the best record in the AFC. It's unlikely they will achieve that, as they are a game behind the Bills and Chiefs with three games to play, but anything can happen in the National Football League.

New England is trying to hang on to their playoff chances, and they control their destiny as their last three games are against conference teams, and they play Miami next week. However, one loss should eliminate them from contention. Again, anything can happen in this league, but it's a tough scene when teams have to close out the season with three of the best teams in the league.

Bengals vs. Patriots Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Bengals -3 (-110) -170 Over 41.5 (-110) Pats +3 (-110) +140 Under 41.5 (-110)

Bengals vs. Patriots Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Bengals @ New England Patriots

Date & Time: Saturday, December 23, 2022 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Bengals vs. Patriots Best Picks

New England won't be shut out. The over is the better play here. Cincinnati will score at a high rate, and they know the Patriots can always mount a comeback, so they will not take their foot off the gas pedal.

Over 41.5 Points (-110)

Bengals vs. Patriots Prediction

This will be a hard-fought game, the Pats know their season is on the line, but Cincinnati has been unbelievable since overcoming that Super Bowl hangover.

Cincinnati is 11-3 at the spread, and only one of those L's have come in their last ten. It's a tough spot for Patriots fans, but Cincinnati will shut the door on the Patriots' season. Not only will they win and cover, but bettors should look at some alternate lines for a serious payout.

New England will be blown out, and all the questions will start coming at the "Pats". Is Mac Jones their quarterback moving forwards? How many seasons does Bill Belichick have left? It's going to be a tough rest of the season for New England.

Cincinnati -3 (-110)

