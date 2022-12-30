Who Will Win? Cardinals vs. Falcons: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - Week 17 | NFL Regular Season

The Arizona Cardinals head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons. It's a meaningless game, as both teams have been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

Arizona's season has only gotten worse as it has gone along. Kyler Murray went down in early December, and Colt McCoy also sustained an injury shortly after.

Trace McSorley received the call as the third string, but after a few poor performances, he has now been moved further down the depth chart, and David Blough is expected to start in this one.

Cardinals vs. Falcons Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Cardinals +5.5 (-110) +190 Over 42 (-110) Falcons -5.5 (-110) -240 Under 42 (-110)

Cardinals vs. Falcons Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Cardinals @ Atlanta Falcons

Date & Time: Sunday, January, 1 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Cardinals vs. Falcons Best Picks

Both teams have broken 20 points once in their last five games. Both teams have terrible offenses and struggle to do anything with the ball. While they have the pleasure of going up against a terrible defense this week, there is still little reason to think their scoring will change here.

The scoring rate should stay the same in this matchup. Bettors can count on few points here.

Under 42 Points (-110)

Cardinals vs. Falcons Prediction

Atlanta was in the playoff hunt longer than they should have been due to playing in the worst division in the league. It looks like a record of 8-9 will take the NFC South, but the Falcons couldn't even maintain that pace. The best the Falcons can finish this season is 7-10, but they will most likely end up 5-12.

The Falcons have had several injuries of their own under center. Both Marcus Mariota and Feleipe Franks are still unavailable this week. Desmond Ridder will once again start.

Last week, Ridder eclipsed 200 yards against a solid Baltimore defense. He's hoping to do more while hosting a subpar Arizona team.

The game will go to whoever wants it more, but both teams will likely be playing with very little ambition.

It will be a close game, and while Atlanta should win, there is no chance they will cover.

Arizona +5.5 (-110)

