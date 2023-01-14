Who Will Win? Giants vs. Vikings: Predictions, Odds, Lines, and Picks - Wild Card Weekend

The New York Giants head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

It was a rough end to the season for New York; after starting the season 6 - 1, they finished things out 3 - 6 - 1. Everyone knew the Giants were not as strong as that 6-1 record indicated, and boy, were they right.

Things fell apart for New York on a catastrophic level, and while they are limping into the playoffs, they have the privilege of taking on a Minnesota team they only lost by three to on Christmas Eve.

Knowing they can run with this incredible Minnesota today, they will try to stir up some playoff magic, as this franchise has done several times before.

Giants vs. Vikings Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Giants +3 (-110) +135 Over 48.5 (-110) Vikings -3 (-110) -160 Under 48.5 (-110)

Giants vs. Vikings Match Details

Fixture: New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 4:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Giants vs. Vikings Best Picks

This game has the highest total over the weekend, topping out at 48.5 points. Fifty-one total points were recorded in their last matchup, and that seems to be the evidence everyone is using, as the total has jumped up a point and a half since the line was released.

While this game should have a high total, it won't be that high. Smart money will be on the under.

Under 48.5 (-110)

Giants vs. Vikings Prediction

All of the Giants' best playoff runs came when they were extreme underdogs. No one thought they had a chance in the years they won their last two Super Bowls, and that may be the case here.

Unexpected and underappreciated, the Giants are hoping to knock off a Minnesota team that has found magical ways to win all season.

This will be a tightly contested game, as Minnesota refuses to win by more than a score. So no matter what it says on paper, the Vikings will keep the game close. There isn't a bad bet in this one, as an argument can easily be made for either side. However, the Giants with the points is the best move.

The Giants could very easily win this game, and even if they lose, it won't be by much, so taking the points is a wise bet.

New York +3 (-110)

