Who Will Win? Packers vs. Dolphins: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - Week 16

The Green Bay Packers travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins for their Week 16 matchup.

Miami has slipped in the standings, but are still in control of their own destiny. While the division always seemed out of reach, losing to the Bills last week was likely their nail in the coffin of not reaching that achievement.

Green Bay has not officially been eliminated from playoff contention, but it is not looking good for them. The Vikings have run away with the NFC North, and a Wild Card spot should be out of reach as they enter play in this one with a record of 6 - 8. Rodgers should make the start as they are still technically in the playoff race, but Miami should give Jordan Love a chance to start in Week 17 and 18.

As for the Dolphins, they came home after a brutal road trip. They lost two games, one in California and the other in Buffalo. They will look to get right by being back home.

Packers vs. Dolphins Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Packers +3.5 (-105) +160 Over 49.5 (-118) Dolphins -3.5 (-115) -190 Under 19.5 (-104)

Packers vs. Dolphins Match Details

Fixture: Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills

Date & Time: Sunday, December 25, 1:01 p.m. EST

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Packers vs. Dolphins Best Picks

The over/under is exceptionally high in this one. If Green Bay was the team of seasons past, they might be the play. Considering how they have been playing this season, there is no reason to think they will put up many points on Miami.

The Dolphins should get to work and have the best offensive week they have had in a while. Their team total would be a good play, but bettors should expect a lot from the Packers this week.

Under 49.5 (-104)

Packers vs. Dolphins Prediction

Miami desperately needs a win as they have lost three games in a row and some people are questioning the legitimacy of this team. They beat up on bad teams this season, but when pinned up against playoff teams, they crumbled.

Miami will look to win out by giving them their best shot at a playoff spot and the opportunity to prove the haters wrong. They should blow out Green Bay, and bettors have an easy bet.

Miami -3.5 (-115)

