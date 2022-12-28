Wichita vs UCF Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 28| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Wichita State Shockers are off to a 7-5 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, seventh in the American Athletic Conference, and are coming off a win against the Texas Southern Tigers (65-56) in their last outing. They will now take on the UCF Knights, who are on a brilliant 9-3 start to the season, third in the same division, and earned a victory against the Stetson Hatters (73-58) in their previous outing.

The Knights will now host this game at the Addition Financial Arena on Wednesday (December 28) where they will look to continue their winning start. In contrast, the Shockers will also look to get their second consecutive win.

Wichita Shockers vs UCF Knights: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Wichita Shockers +270 +7.5 (-110) O 123.5 (-110) UCF Knights -340 -7.5 (-110) U 123.5 (-110)

The Shockers are off to a mixed start to the season with seven wins but five losses. The losses have come against teams like the Alcorn State Braves (66-57), San Francisco Dons (67-63), the Missouri Tigers (88-84), the Kansas State Wildcats (55-50), and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (59-49). They now have a tough task at hand to try and get their eighth win of the season.

The team is poor on the offensive front, averaging only 66.1 points per game, which ranks 319th whereas conceding only 60.3 points, which ranks 21st in the nation.

The UCF Knights are off to a positive start with nine wins and three losses. They suffered losses against the UNC Ashville Bulldogs (98-95), the No.14 Miami Hurricanes (66-64), and the Missouri Tigers (68-66). The team is just above the average mark when it comes to offense, averaging 71.3 points per game, which ranks 200th while conceding only 60.8 points, which ranks 28th in the nation.

Wichita Shockers vs UCF Knights: Match Details

Fixture: Wichita Shockers @ UCF Knights

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 28, 07:00 pm ET

Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Wichita Shockers vs UCF Knights: Prediction

The Knights' five of their last six games at home have gone below the total mark against a team that has a winning record. Four of their last five games have been below the total line against a team that has a winning percentage of more than .600.

Wichita have a massive 9-1 one-sided advantage over UCF in their last 10 meetings. Both teams represent the same conference and there is not a lot of difference between the two. However, based on current performances and home advantage, the Knights are slight favorites.

Final Prediction: Total Under 123.5 (-110)

