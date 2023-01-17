Wild vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 17| 2022-23 NHL Season

The Minnesota Wild (24-14) are third in the Central Division of the Western Conference and are on a two-game winning streak. They are coming off a win against the Arizona Coyotes (2-1) in their last outing and will now take on the Washington Capitals (24-16-6), who are fourth in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference.

In their previous match, the Capitals managed an overtime win against the New York Islanders (4-3). Dimitri Orlov, T.J Oshie, Garnet Hathaway, and Tom Wilson each scored a goal to lead their side to victory.

The game will be hosted by them at the Capital One Arena on Tuesday (January 17) where they will look to continue their winning start. Minnesota, on the other hand, will look to secure their third consecutive and 25th win overall.

Minnesota Wild vs Washington Capitals: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Minnesota Wild -125 -1.5 (+215) O 6 (-110) Washington Capitals +105 +1.5 (-260) U 6 (-110)

Minnesota is on the right track to qualify for the playoffs. They are 5-3-2 in their last 10 and have a home record of 13-8-1. However, their away record is more impressive at 11-6. They finished second last season with an overall record of 53-22 but were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the St. Louis Blues.

The team has managed to score a total of 134 goals and conceded 118, a difference of +16.

The Washington Capitals have also found some rhythm with 5-3-2 in their last 10 to climb up to the fourth spot in the division. Their home record is impressive at 13-7-3 which they would like to improve tonight. The team has scored a total of 148 goals while conceding 129, a difference of +19.

Minnesota Wild vs Washington Capitals: Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Wild @ Washington Capitals

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 17, 07:00 p.m ET

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Minnesota Wild vs Washington Capitals: Pick

Kirill Kaprizov is a goal machine and an assist provider for Minnesota, as he has 25 goals and 27 assists to his name in 42 games. He has played only one game so far against the Capitals in which he has not performed. Kirill now has a chance to make up for it and help his team win tonight.

Best Pick: Kirill Kaprizov Anytime Scorer (+125)

Minnesota vs Washington: Prediction

Washington has a big 7-3 advantage over Minnesota in their last ten meetings. This will be their first meeting of the season and the competition looks very tight. Both teams are in fine form at the moment and it definitely calls for an interesting clash.

Final Prediction: Wild -125

Poll : 0 votes