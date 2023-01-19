Wild vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 19 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Minnesota Wild (25-14-4) are third in the Central Division of the Western Conference and are on a three-game winning streak.

They are coming off a win against the Washington Capitals (4-2) in their previous outing and will now take on the Carolina Hurricanes (27-9-8), who are first in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference.

The Hurricanes were defeated by the Vancouver Canucks (4-3) in their last outing. Sebastian Aho, Jordan Martinook, and Paul Stashy scored a goal each but lost by a goal.

The Hurricanes will host this game at the PNC Arena on Thursday where they will look to end their losing start. Minnesota, on the other hand, will be looking for their fourth consecutive and 26th win of the season.

Minnesota Wild vs Carolina Hurricanes: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Minnesota Wild +150 O 5.5 (-115) +1.5 (-175) Carolina Hurricanes -170 U 5.5 (-105) -1.5 (+155)

Minnesota are looking for another playoff qualification as they are on the correct track at the moment. They finished second in the division last season with an overall record of 53-22 and it looks like they will finish around the same spot this season as well. They are 6-2-2 in their last ten. The team has managed to score a total of 138 goals while conceding 120, a difference of -18.

The Carolina Hurricanes have occupied the top spot in the division after the New Jersey Devils held it for a long time. They finished first in the division last season with an overall record of 54-20 and are looking to repeat the same feat this time as well. The team has scored a total of 141 goals while conceding 120, a difference of -21.

Minnesota Wild vs Carolina Hurricanes: Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Wild @ Carolina Hurricanes

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 07:00 p.m ET

Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

Minnesota Wild vs Carolina Hurricanes: Pick

Andrei Svechnikov is having a great season for the Hurricanes as he has managed to score 19 goals and has provided 16 assists in 43 games so far.

His record against Minnesota has been quite successful, scoring five goals in seven games. The team will be looking out for him to contribute tonight as well.

Best Pick: Alex Svechnikov Anytime Scorer (+130)

Minnesota vs Carolina: Prediction

The two are tied for five wins against each other in their last ten meetings. The competition looks to be tough as both teams are playing very well.

The Wild won the earlier encounter both teams had this season. Expect a close contest tonight.

Final Prediction: Total Under 5.5 (-105)

Poll : 0 votes