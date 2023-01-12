Wild vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Line, and Preview: January 12| 2022-23 NHL Season

The Minnesota Wild (22-14-4) are third in the Central Division of the Western Conference but are on a three-game losing streak. They are coming off a loss against the New York Rangers (4-3) in their last outing and will now take on the New York Islanders (22-17-3), who are sixth in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference.

The Islanders are also on a three-game losing streak and faced a defeat against the Dallas Stars (2-1) in their previous outing and will now host this game at the UBS Arena on Thursday (January 12). Interestingly, both teams will fight it out to end their three-game losing streak.

Minnesota Wild vs New York Islanders: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Minnesota Wild -120 -1.5 (+210) O 5.5 (-120) New York Islanders +100 +1.5 (-250) U 5.5 (+100)

Minnesota have kept it tight in their division as they are on course to qualify for the playoffs with 22 wins in 40 games. Above them are only the Winnipeg Jets and the Dallas Stars. They finished second last season with an overall record of 53-22 as they try to repeat a similar feat this season as well. They are on a 5-3-2 run in their last ten games.

The team has scored a total of 129 goals while conceding 116, a difference of +13.

The New York Islanders are struggling to find form in their division as they have 17 losses in 42 games. They finished fifth last season with an overall record of 37-35. But they have looked even worse this season and it has become really difficult for them to qualify for the playoffs.

The team has scored a total of 130 goals and has conceded only 116 goals so far, a difference of +14.

Minnesota Wild vs New York Islanders: Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Wild @ New York Islanders

Date & Time: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 06:00 p.m ET

Venue: UBS Arena, New York City, New York

Minnesota Wild vs New York Islanders: Pick

Brock Nelson has had a solid season for the Islanders, scoring 15 goals and proving 24 assists in 42 games so far. He has shown his presence in the past against Minnesota, scoring six times and providing assists three times in 15 games. Brock now again has a chance to showcase his skills tonight.

Best Pick: Brock Nelson Anytime Scorer (+150)

Minnesota vs New York: Prediction

Both teams are tied for five wins against each other in their last 10 meetings. This will be their first meeting of the season and looking at the current situation, The Wild look like a stronger team compared to New York. Their last two games have been high-scoring so expect a similar game tonight.

Final Prediction: Total Over 5.5 (-120)

