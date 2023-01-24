Wyoming vs. UNLV Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 24 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Wyoming Cowboys (6-13) will face off against the UNLV Rebels (12-7) in Vegas on Tuesday. The Cowboys snapped an eight-game losing streak last Saturday with a 58-57 win over Colorado State. Star guard Hunter Maldonado returned to the court for the Cowboys after a two-game absence. UNLV has lost four straight and six of their last seven as they are tied with WYO for last place in the Mountain West standings.

Wyoming vs. UNLV

Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Wyoming Cowboys +5.5 o140.5 +190 UNLV Rebels -5.5 u140.5 -225

Wyoming vs. UNLV Match Details

Fixture: Wyoming Cowboys at UNLV Rebels

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 24 at 11:00 PM ET

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

ShotQuality Tale of the Tape

Below, we will highlight essential ShotQuality data for this matchup, including Adjusted Offensive and Defensive SQ, strengths, weaknesses, and frequency. SQppp is a player's average ShotQuality points per possession.

Thus, SQppp = Total SQpoints/Total No. of Possessions.

The Wyoming Cowboys own a 1.07 AdjOFF SQ this season, good for 85th in the nation. UNLV has the 9th-best AdjDEF SQ at 0.91. WYO does well in all key stats but shot-making, where they are in the 24th percentile. Conversely, the Rebels are in the 63rd percentile in defensive shot-making and 171st in shot selection, a strength of the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have high-frequency numbers in catch & shoot three-point, finishing at the rim, half-court, isolation, off-screen, P&R ball screen, and post-up shot types. They are in the top 30 for SQ PPP in the half-court, including isolation and P&R ball screens. Conversely, the Rebels are outside the top 200 in defending on the half-court and P&R, but they are 108th on defensive isolation.

The Rebels have a 1.08 AdjOFF SQ, the 75th-best mark in the country. WYO has posted a 0.95 AdjDEF SQ this season, clocking in at 39th in the country. The Rebels are in the top 100 in shot selection and the free throw rate metric (FTR). The Cowboys are in the top 25 in defending both of those key categories.

UNLV is in the country's top half in frequency regarding the following shot types: catch & shoot three-pointers, finishing at the rim, isolation, midrange, P&R ball screen, and transition. The Cowboys have been brutal defending in transition and isolation, both strengths of the Rebels.

Wyoming vs. UNLV Prediction

The Cowboys have the edge from an SQ PPP perspective. UNLV has awful defensive spacing, which happens to be a strength of the Cowboys. The same goes for the Cowboys' offensive spacing against the Rebels' defense. The Cowboys also finally have top scorers Hunter Maldonado and Noah Reynolds on the court simultaneously. So grab them with the points in this Mountain West clash.

Prediction: Wyoming +5.5 (-110)

