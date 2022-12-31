Yale vs Columbia Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 31| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Yale Bulldogs are off to an amazing 10-3 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, second in the Ivy League, and are on a two-game winning streak.

They are coming off a win against the Monmouth Hawks (76-44) in their previous outing courtesy of EJ Jarvis and Isaiah Kelly scoring 16 and 13 points respectively.

The Bulldogs will now take on the Columbia Lions, who are on a disappointing 5-10 start to the season and are coming off a defeat against the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks (74-67).

Despite multiple scorers, they could not avoid defeat and will now host this game at the Levien Gymnasium on Saturday (December 31) where they will look to start winning. The Bulldogs, on the other hand, will be looking for their third consecutive and eleventh overall win.

Yale Bulldogs vs Columbia Lions: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Yale Bulldogs -1300 -14.5 (-110) O 132 (-110) Columbia Lions +800 +14.5 (-110) U 132 (-110)

The Bulldogs have started the season on a positive note with 10 wins and three losses. The defeat came against the Colorado Buffaloes (65-62), the Butler Bulldogs (71-61), and the No.19 Kentucky Wildcats (69-59). The team has a decent 4-3 away record.

The team is above the average mark when it comes to offense, averaging a healthy 76.5 points per game while conceding only 56.5 points. They are impressive on the offensive and defensive rebounding as well.

The Columbia Lions have had a terrible start to the season with only five wins but ten losses. Their home record is also a mixed 4-4 at the moment. The team is poor when it comes to scoring, averaging only 68.3 points per game while conceding 70 points per game. They would like to improve a bit more on their offensive and defensive rebounding.

Yale Bulldogs vs Columbia Lions: Match Details

Fixture: Yale Bulldogs @ Columbia Lions

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 12:00 p.m ET

Venue: Levien Gymnasium, New York City, New York

Yale Bulldogs vs Columbia Lions: Prediction

The Bulldogs are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games after an against-the-spread win. They are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games after a 20-plus points win. They are 11-1 against the spread in their last twelve games against a team that has a losing record.

The Bulldogs have a massive 9-1 advantage over Columbia in their last 10 games. They are absolute favorites for tonight's game.

Final Prediction: Yale -14.5 (-110)

