WATCH: Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha sings the national anthem before the Miami Marlins vs. Philadephia Phillies game

Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez had a proud dad moment as he watched elder daughter Natasha sing the national anthem ahead of the game between the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies.

Rodriguez uploaded a story on Instagram, filming his daughter making her way to LoanDepot Park. A-Rod added a sweet message saying:

"So proud of you Tash!!! Keep chasing your dreams!"

Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a picture of his daughter singing the national anthem [Credits: @arod/Instagram]

Kyle Schwarber hit his 38th homer for the playoff-contending Phillies during a 5-3 loss to the Marlins. However, the Phillies won the season series over Miami 12-7. The Marlins went 7-24 during a tough run in the league, which featured multiple series losses against the Phillies, Dodgers, and Braves.

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez shares Natasha and daughter Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Natasha has showcased her talented singing skills in the past, joining her dad jamming to Jay Z’s Empire State of Mind featuring Alicia Keys. The 17-year-old was also seen performing a Jennifer Lopez song while her dad was in a relationship with the singer-actress.

Alex Rodriguez once revealed the role of ex-wife in his break-up with model Torrie Wilson

A-Rod was spotted with notable celebrities after his divorce from Scurtis. One of these names include former WWE star Torrie Wilson. The couple dated for three years between 2011-2015. However, Scurtis continued to play an important role in her ex-husband's life as per Page Six.

"Cynthia continues to play a large role in Alex’s personal life and business affairs, even though she recently got engaged to someone else.”

It was reported that Alex Rodriguez's closeness to his ex-wife could have been a possible factor ending their relationship. Rodriguez was married to Scurtis between 2002-2008. After their high-profile divorce, the Yankees legend was also in relationships with actresses Cameron Diaz and Kate Hudson.

Despite being close to tying the knot for the second time with Jennifer Lopez, the couple called it off two years after getting engaged. Now, the 47-year-old has pushed his focus to multiple ventures, including A-Rod Corp, while also undergoing a stunning body transformation. He was last seen with former soccer player and fitness model Kathryne Padgett.

