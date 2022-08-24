Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez visits the holy site of Fatima 6 months after the tragic loss of one of her twins 

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez made a trip to the holy site of Fatima in Portugal. The model went on a pilgrimage to the religious site almost six months following the unfortunate death of one of her twin children with the legendary footballer.

The tragic loss of their child was likely a reason why the Portuguese icon requested some time off during Manchester United's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia. He joined the rest of United's squad for their last pre-season game against Rayo Vallecano, just days away from the Premier League.

The 28-year-old model posted about her visit to the holy site, where the Virgin Mary is said to have appeared to children over a century ago. Rodriguez looked fabulous as always in the pictures she posted on Instagram after the trip, captioned:

'Carry on guiding and illuminating my path, little virgin ❤️👼 ‘

Rodriguez will hope her trip provides her the comfort and reassurance she needs in such difficult times.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future remains uncertain

While Rodriguez seeks spiritual guidance after the loss of her child, Cristiano Ronaldo will need to seek career guidance as his future with the Red Devils remains uncertain.

The 37-year-old's future remains uncertain in England, with the Portuguese superstar reportedly still looking for a move away from Manchester United. It remains to be seen if he will remain at Old Trafford, but the club will hope they can keep hold of their mercurial talent.

The likes of Atletico Madrid and Chelsea have been linked with Cristiano Ronaldo, but discussions about a move to either of the two clubs are unlikely to happen. This is according to Sky Sports, which noted that members of the hierarchy at both clubs had no interest in signing him.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, United teammate Bruno Fernandes has an idea of what the Portuguese forward will do. However, the playmaker has chosen to keep mum about the situation. However, it will all be revealed before the transfer window closes in a few days.

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury