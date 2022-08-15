"Don't believe everything that appears out there" - Bruna Biancardi confirms split with PSG superstar Neymar

Brazilian influencer Bruna Biancardi has announced that she has broken up with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar.

Neymar reportedly started dating Biancardi in 2021, but did not make the relationship official for months. However, the couple confirmed their affair when she appeared on the PSG superstar's Instagram story in January this year.

The two have since appeared on each other's social media accounts on several occasions. Biancardi is also said to have flown between Brazil and France in the past few months.

Biancardi, though, has now confirmed that her relationship with the forward has come to an end. She took to Instagram to announce that she has not been in an affair for some time. The Brazilian influencer wrote:

"I've always been very involved in my own thing, as you know, but as they are always involving me in gossip I prefer to make it clear here that I have not been in a relationship for some time."

⋆𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 🇧🇷 @Neymoleque Bruna Biancardi confirms her & Neymar are no longer dating. Bruna Biancardi confirms her & Neymar are no longer dating. https://t.co/vEJ9OoQrqd

It emerged last week that the former Barcelona star is guilty of cheating on Biancardi with another girl. The same was cited as the reason for the influencer deciding to end her relationship with the 30-year-old.

However, Biancardi has now rubbished those claims on social media, asking fans not to believe everything that appears in the media. She also insisted that she still has an affection for Neymar and his family. She wrote:

"Don't believe everything that appears out there. I am very fond of him [Neymar] and his whole family. Please stop involving my name. Thank you."

The footballer stopped wearing his engagement ring some time ago, suggesting his split with Biancardi. According to MARCA, the PSG superstar was not wearing it when he had dinner with world surfing champion Gabriel Medina in July.

Who is PSG superstar Neymar's ex-girlfriend Biancardi?

Biancardi is a Brazilian social media influencer who boasts 1.8 million followers on Instagram. The 27-year-old, who hails from Sao Paulo, owns a clothing brand called Long Island.

She stayed away from social media after reports of her split with Neymar gained traction last month. The Brazilian posted videos of herself training at the gym a few days later, but her engagement ring was not to be seen.

It is worth noting that the PSG superstar has a 11-year-old son, Davi Lucca. He had him with his former girlfriend Carolina Dantas.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer