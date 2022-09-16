"Every good day starts with baseball and it ends with baseball" - Throwback to former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez visiting Mark Light Field to catch a game with then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez

MLB legend Alex Rodriguez once visited the Mark Light Field to watch a baseball game with then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. In a video posted by him on social media, A-Rod gave a glimpse of an “awesome” day in his life which started in Miami and ended with a little dinner with Lopez and his kids.

On his way to the baseball field, Rodriguez caught up with Lopez over a quick video call and decided to meet her at the game.

“Every good day starts with baseball and it ends with baseball. I think I can meet you (Jennifer Lopez) at the game and if you get to the game a little late not too much it will be good and then from there we go to the dinner.”

Rodriguez was seen catching up with Ryan Lochte in Gainesville and visiting the University of Florida. A-Rod also disclosed in the video that every time he sees a baseball field, he gets excited as he has spent 25 years on a major league baseball field.

Rodriguez shared that he used to sneak into the University of Miami in younger days as he couldn’t afford to go to baseball training. In the evening, A-Rod spent a nice time with JLo at the baseball game and afterwards headed to dinner with her and the children.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez first met in 2005 at a baseball game

JLo was still married to Marc Anthony when she first met Rodriguez. Anthony and JLo divorced in 2012.

Reports of A-Rod and Lopez’s romance sparked in 2017 and the couple were often seen together in public.

"Gratitude And Appreciation...With My ❤️ On The Cover Of The December Issue Of @VanityFair. Read Our story. Link in Bio. #VanityFair" - Alex Rodriguez

Lopez was often seen with Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha and Ella.

"When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I’m old!). I see firsthand how that’s changed for Jennifer, and how she’s found joy in sharing with others. For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13. ❤️" - Alex Rodriguez

The duo had planned to get married, but it got postponed due to Covid-19. However, they broke up in 2021.

Alex Rodriguez and Jlo at the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor fight

Lopez recently married actor Ben Affleck in Las Vegas.

Alex Rodriguez is regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of baseball. He helped the New York Yankees win the 2009 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In 2013 he admitted to having PEDs and he was suspended for the entire season in 2014. Rodriguez is currently the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp. and is part-owner of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.

