Georgina Rodriguez looks stunning as she flaunts 'work day' dress with Cristiano Ronaldo preparing for Manchester United's clash against Liverpool 

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has stunned in a dress whilst the five-time Ballon d'Or winner prepares for a huge clash with Liverpool.

The Red Devils do battle with their fierce Merseyside rivals on Monday, August 22 and Ronaldo has been preparing intensely for the clash.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has uploaded a picture on her Instagram of herself wearing a stunning pink dress while on work day in Madrid:

Interestingly, it has been reported that Rodriguez wants Ronaldo to return to Spain with question marks remaining over his future at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese star has been rumored to desire leaving Manchester United this summer to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo has been with Georgina Rodriguez since 2016 and the couple introduced a baby girl to their family this past May.

The Argentinian model was with the legendary forward in the latter stages of his spell at Real Madrid.

A return to the Santiago Bernabeu is off the table whilst a move to rivals Atletico Madrid has been played down by the club's CEO.

Ronaldo looks set to be part of the Manchester United XI that takes on Liverpool this coming Monday despite uncertainty over his future.

He cut a frustrated figure throughout the Red Devils' last outing, which was an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Georgina Rodriguez staying in Manchester as Cristiano Ronaldo's head turns following Casemiro arrival

Cristiano Ronaldo set to be joined by his former Los Blancos teammate

The mood in the Cristiano Ronaldo camp may be low right now but that might be set to change following the arrival of a former teammate.

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro is on the brink of joining the Red Devils and the Brazilian's arrival is believed to have changed Ronaldo's mind on a departure.

Portuguese transfer specialist Pedro Almeida reports that the Portuguese star has agreed to stay at Manchester United due to Casemiro's arrival.

The pair had huge success together at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning the UEFA Champions League four times.

The Brazilian is a huge ally of Ronaldo's and has lauded the Portuguese in the past, saying (via SPORTBible):

"Speaking about Cristiano is… we’re always talking about him and I’ve got something I like to say which is: keep enjoying the best in the world and how he plays the game, because what he does is unbelievable."

The pair will now be looking to have Manchester United climb up the table, with the side currently sitting rock bottom after two losses in two games.

